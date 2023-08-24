Plate discipline seems to be the final step for rising Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela

The surging Red Sox prospect — who entered Thursday hitting .313/.374/.626 with a startling 13 homers in 44 games since his promotion to Triple A Worcester last month — likes to drop in to Fenway to catch games when the schedule permits.

Ceddanne Rafaela is already making himself at home at Fenway Park.

But now, as a member of the 40-man roster, Rafaela no longer observes the game as a fan. He is an apprentice awaiting his opportunity.

“I try to learn,” he said. “It’s not the same now as it was a couple years ago. I know I’m so close to having a chance to play in the big leagues.”

How close is he?

With Jarren Duran on the injured list, the Sox called up 24-year-old Wilyer Abreu rather than the 22-year-old Rafaela, choosing Abreu’s lefthanded bat and plate discipline over Rafaela’s righthanded bat with better speed and defense. Still, Rafaela positioned himself to be in the conversation and will be considered in September when the roster expands.

He has been dazzling in two months since his promotion from Double A Portland in late June. He had a 14-game hitting streak, a 21-game on-base streak, a homer streak of five games, and a succession of highlight-reel plays in center and at short.

“He’s a special player,” said Trevor Story, who spent two weeks with Rafaela in Worcester. “He’s got all the tools you could ever imagine. He’s the best athlete on the field when he’s out there. He’s a game-changer.”

WooSox manager Chad Tracy marveled while thinking about Rafaela’s homer streak and the power he generates from his 5-foot-9-inch frame, clearing the fences to all fields, on all pitch types, and in all strike zone locations.

“This kid’s hand-eye coordination, as long as he gets one in the zone, it doesn’t really matter the pitch type,” said Tracy. “He’s got a chance to barrel it.”

Yet that gift is also the source of Rafaela’s greatest weakness. He can make contact on pitches not just all over the strike zone but outside of it.

As a result, he’s a free swinger who sometimes gets himself out. According to one AL evaluator earlier this month, Rafaela’s chase rate was about 50 percent above the average in Triple A, a tendency that big league teams will exploit.

Swing decisions thus remain the central developmental focus for Rafaela.

“Defensively, he’s ready right now,” said Tracy. “He could go up there and play as good or better center fielder than most of the guys that are up there. I firmly believe that.

“The offensive part, I still believe there’s work to be done. We don’t want him to be good; we want him to be great. And the plate discipline, understanding that, that’s what’s going to make him great.”

Rafaela is dedicated to improving. His pregame work revolves largely around exercises to swing only at strikes and to look for pitches in specific zones.

While his chase rates have shown little change from Double A to Triple A, Sox officials insist his approach has improved. Particularly in pre-two-strike counts, Rafaela is looking for pitches in specific areas rather than swinging indiscriminately.

Perhaps the most notable example came Aug. 2 in Syracuse, when Rafaela took just one swing in five plate appearances. The swing produced a homer to right-center; the takes yielded four walks.

“If you watch him on a daily basis, I feel very confident that his at-bats have gotten better despite maybe the chase being the same, despite maybe the walk rate being the same,” said farm director Brian Abraham. “His takes are better.

“He’s still swinging and missing, but he’s swinging and missing at the pitches that he’s looking to hit.”

Still, his walk rate (5.6 percent) is less than half the International League average (11.8 percent). Is that concerning?

“If he hits the way he is now, no,” said Abraham. “We can probably acknowledge that, in the big leagues, there are not a lot of hitters who do what he does. But I also think he’s a special player. There’s uniqueness to what he does and how he does it.

“Would I like to see him walk more? Certainly. But I don’t want to see that take away from the player he is, the aggressiveness he has, the ability to hit the ball with damage to all fields.”

Rafaela is still working to find the ideal balance of aggressiveness and selectivity. At 22, as one of the youngest position players in the league, he has time to do so.

When he sits in the stands at Fenway, Rafaela sees a field that is within reach, but accepts that his ETA remains unknown.

“I think about it a lot,” he said. “It could be this year, it could be next year. When it happens, it happens. I’ve waited all these years, all my life. For me, it’s nothing to wait one month more, one week more, or next year.”

Three up

▪ First-rounder Kyle Teel is hitting .400/.490/.525 with 7 walks and 7 strikeouts in the Florida Complex League and High A Greenville.

▪ Nick Yorke bounced back in Portland, hitting .313/.387/.522 with 3 homers in August after a difficult two-month stretch in June and July.

▪ Starlyn Nuñez, 17, had a strong pro debut in the DSL, hitting .325/.391/.479 with 4 homers and 19 extra-base hits. The switch hitter also showed potential defensive versatility, with plans to add time in the outfield to his work at second and third base.

Three down

▪ Bobby Dalbec has been in a slump since hitting his 30th homer in Triple A, going 2 for 27 with 17 strikeouts.

▪ Wikelman Gonzalez has seen his walk rate jump in Double A in August, issuing 10 free passes while striking out 18 in 12⅓ innings. He has a 3.07 ERA but with a 15 percent walk rate.

▪ Catcher Brooks Brannon won’t play again this year for Single A Salem because of back stiffness that has sidelined him since mid July.

