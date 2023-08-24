Game 128: Red Sox at Astros lineups and notes

We’ve got day baseball! And the Red Sox might have a little spring in their step as they conclude their road trip at Houston.

The Sox showed some signs of life Wednesday night, rallying from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Astros, 7-5 in 10 innings. After allowing four runs in the first three innings, Chris Sale ended his start by tossing a pair of scoreless innings to keep the Sox in the game.

The Sox tied it in the fifth, then rode Adam Duvall’s three-run homer in the 10th for the win. With the victory, the Sox can now go for a split of their four-game series at Houston this afternoon (2:10 p.m. first pitch).