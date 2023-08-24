Game 128: Red Sox at Astros lineups and notes

We’ve got day baseball! And the Red Sox might have a little spring in their step as they conclude their road trip at Houston.
The Sox showed some signs of life Wednesday night, rallying from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Astros, 7-5 in 10 innings. After allowing four runs in the first three innings, Chris Sale ended his start by tossing a pair of scoreless innings to keep the Sox in the game.
The Sox tied it in the fifth, then rode Adam Duvall’s three-run homer in the 10th for the win. With the victory, the Sox can now go for a split of their four-game series at Houston this afternoon (2:10 p.m. first pitch).
Advertisement
After today’s game, the Sox will return to Fenway for a six-game homestand, starting with a three-game series with the Dodgers that will begin Friday. That will be followed by a three-game series with the Astros.
Lineups
RED SOX (67-60): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (9-7, 3.70 ERA)
ASTROS (72-56): TBA
Pitching: RHP J.P. France (9-4, 2.75 ERA)
Time: 2:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. France: Has not faced any Boston batters
Astros vs. Bello: Jose Altuve 1-1, Mauricio Dubón 1-1
Stat of the day: Bello leads the Red Sox in starts (21) and innings (119⅓) this season.
Notes: In his one appearance against the Astros, Bello recorded two strikeouts and allowed two hits in ⅔ on an inning of relief on Aug. 3, 2022. … France is among rookie leaders in quality starts, wins, opponents’ OPS (.675), innings (108) and WHIP (1.21). His ERA is the lowest in franchise history through the first 18 career appearances (minimum six starts). He has gone seven innings in four of his previous six starts.
Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.