Red Sox blast off on Astros to finish road trip with lopsided win

Alex Verdugo set the tone for his club with a solo shot to lead off the game. Following a single by Pablo Reyes in the second, rookie Wilyer Abreu, who made his big league debut Tuesday against the Astros, slammed a 431-foot to right-center field for his first career homer.

The Sox hit everything hard, printing a mind-boggling 10 runs on the righthander in just 2⅓ innings, leading to a dominant 17-1 win to salvage a split of a four-game set.

Later in the second, a two-run single by Rafael Devers put the Red Sox up, 5-0. The Sox poured it on even more in the third, putting together a six-run inning that left Astros manager Dusty Baker to dig into his bullpen. France managed to just get one out in the third before Baker came out and took the ball from his starter, summoning reliever Brandon Bielak to shoulder the load.

The Red Sox needed innings from starter Brayan Bello after the club had to go to their five high-leverage relievers — Garrett Whitlock, Chris Martin, Kenley Jansen (who exited with a hamstring strain), Nick Pivetta, and Josh Winckowski — in Wednesday’s come-from-behind win in 10 innings, and given their upcoming schedule and opponents — the Dodgers followed by the Astros again.

The starter undoubtedly did just that, holding the Astros to their one run over seven innings. Bello scattered nine hits and three walks while striking out four.

As for Abreu, he would register a four-hit day, his second multi-hit performance in three games. Abreu, who was recalled from Triple A Worcester to replace the injured Jarren Duran, finished 4 for 5 with a walk and four RBIs.

“There’s a reason he’s here,” manager Alex Cora said. “[WooSox manager] Chad Tracy was very happy with the way he had been playing. He’s a good runner. He’s a good defender. He’s a good hitter.”

The Red Sox collected a season-high 24 hits with eight players registering at least two. Verdugo (4 for 7, 2 RBIs) and Connor Wong (4 for 6, homer, two RBIs) matched Abreu’s four-hit performance.

The Sox (68-60) are 3½ games behind the Mariners for the American League’s third wild-card spot with Seattle having an offday Thursday.

