Red Sox expect big welcome back for Mookie Betts when Dodgers series opens at Fenway Park

But coming back to Fenway for the first time since he was traded ahead of the 2020 season should bring back some old memories. It certainly will for Sox starter Chris Sale and manager Alex Cora . The fans, too.

Betts, an All-Star, Silver Slugger Award winner, American League MVP and World Series champion with the Red Sox, has gone on to win more awards and another World Series in a Dodgers uniform. He’s settled into his Los Angeles lifestyle, too.

HOUSTON — On Friday, Mookie Betts is set to make his long-awaited return to Fenway Park for the Dodgers’ series with the Red Sox.

“I’m sure Fenway is going to show up for him,” Sale said. “I mean, obviously, he had a historic season [in 2018]. Great career, World Series title, and league MVP. I think it will be a fun weekend.”

With a nod to the impact Betts made in Boston, Cora said the former Sox right fielder deserves his moment of appreciation come Friday.

“It should be a standing ovation,” Cora said. “Obviously, I’m not going to tell the fans to get there by first pitch, but they should, to be honest with you. It’s going to be a special moment. This is a special kid that did a lot of great things for the organization, not only on the field, but off the field, too. He’s an impactful player.

“It just happens that he’s playing for the Dodgers now. But I think for the game, he’s becoming one of those guys that is the face of the game.”

Cora makes some noise for Brasier

Former Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez won’t be with the Dodgers after being placed on the injured list with a groin strain this week. Reliever Joe Kelly (forearm), also a part of the 2018 Red Sox championship, is also on the IL for Los Angeles.

Ryan Brasier, yet another member of the 2018 team, will be at Fenway, however. Brasier was designated for assignment by the Red Sox back in May but has found success with the Dodgers, registering a 1.03 ERA in 26⅓ innings covering 25 outings.

Cora said Brasier deserves to be recognized, too.

“Great kid. Good story,” Cora said. “He’s doing an amazing job with the Dodgers. And he’s another guy that when they show that video tomorrow, he should get a loud standing ovation.

“He’s one of those stories that you don’t see often. This guy went to Japan and then he was out of baseball. He comes with us to spring training in [2018] and he doesn’t have a job. He actually is pitching to get a job in the minor leagues. And all of a sudden, he’s pitching for us in spring training games. We joke, but he became our closer in ‘18.”

Tough matchups all around

It won’t be all about a family reunion when the Dodgers come to town.

The Red Sox will have a tough task ahead of them in the Dodgers, who once again sit at the top of the National League West with a 78-48 record. Los Angeles has a pair of NL MVP candidates in Betts and first baseman Freddie Freeman.

The Red Sox will have Kutter Crawford on the mound Friday against Lance Lynn. James Paxton vs. Julio Urias will be the Saturday matchup, and Sunday will feature Tanner Houck vs. a Dodgers starter to be determined.

Los Angeles entered Thursday third in the majors in slugging (.453), OPS (.789), and runs scored (690). This will mark the first time the Dodgers have visited Fenway since 2019.

Jansen deals with tight hamstring

Sox closer Kenley Jansen was removed from Wednesday’s game against the Astros due to right hamstring tightness. Jansen tweaked his hamstring during a workout recently and thought he could pitch through it.

“It’s weird,” Jansen said Thursday. “I feel great right now but I just want to give it a few days and see how it feels. The [trainers] don’t think that it’s a big deal. Hopefully I can be out for just a few days and try again.”

Jansen didn’t feel as though he needs time on the injured list, but that, of course, could change.

“I’m trying to avoid that, especially at this crucial part of the year, I want to be out there,” he said. “But at the same time, I don’t want to hurt my team, either. That’s why I think it was a smart decision when they grabbed me yesterday.

“If I tried [to stay] in I was just going to hurt myself. So, we’ll see how I feel in a couple of days and the team will tell me when it’s best to get back out there.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.