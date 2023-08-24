This Mookie Betts appearance is a painful reminder of the contrasting fortunes of the Dodgers and Red Sox

On Jan. 10, 2020, less than a month before Betts was dealt, Red Sox owner John Henry, overseeing the top payroll in baseball, returned an email from yours truly and stated, “We are focused on competitiveness over the next 5 years.”

Mookie Betts will be at Fenway Park Friday for the first time since he was dealt from Boston in 2020. His mere presence reminds us of an epic Red Sox blunder. It’s a little bit like Babe Ruth returning to Fenway for the first time after Sox owner Harry Frazee sold him to the Yankees in the winter of 1919-20.

Henry (who also owns the Globe) insisted that competing over the next five years was more important than cutting player payroll.

“You seem to think Chaim [Bloom] was brought in to reduce payroll,” Henry wrote. “That has simply not been the way FSG operates here or across the pond. We try to act responsibly so as to be consistently competitive.”

Three and a half weeks later, Betts was traded to the Dodgers.

In that moment, newbie Bloom said, “It’s reasonable to expect we’re going to be worse.” (They were.)

A week after the trade, Sox ownership convened in Fort Myers, Fla., and took questions. Henry characterized the deal as “a baseball trade,” and chairman Tom Werner said, “It wasn’t a salary dump. It was to give us flexibility. It was a wise trade.”

Here we are almost four years later, and the sample size is embarrassing for the Red Sox.

Since acquiring Betts, the Dodgers are 336-172, have won a World Series, and are likely heading for their third consecutive 100-win, first-place season. Betts has been a three-time All-Star, won two Silver Slugger awards, two Gold Gloves, and this season should finish in the NL’s top five in MVP voting for the third time in four seasons. He comes to Fenway hitting .300 with 34 homers and 86 RBI, top five in all three categories.

In that same period, the Red Sox have finished in last place twice and come into this weekend in fourth place in the AL East with an 11.7 percent chance of securing the AL’s final wild-card playoff spot, according to Fangraphs through Wednesday.

There is one significant bright side for Sox ownership. According to MLB’s Team Payroll Tracker, since the Betts trade, the Sox have dropped from No. 1 to 13th in player payroll and are currently one slot ahead of the Colorado Rockies.

So there you go. Four years in, the Dodgers have four playoff seasons and an annual MVP candidate who makes $27 million annually. In exchange, the Sox (most likely) will have one playoff appearance in four seasons, plus two last-place finishes. They also have Average Al Verdugo, Connor Wong, and lots of payroll flexibility.

Which path do you wish your team chose, Red Sox fans?

The Sox have not contested the convenient narrative that “Mookie wasn’t going to stay here anyway,” which plays well to some of the fan base. Betts disputes that notion. Since the Sox did not competitively compete for his services in 2019-20, we’ll never know what Mookie would have done.

Mookie Betts has 34 home runs this season. Ryan Sun/Associated Press

What we do know is the Dodgers are up and the Sox are down. Mookie is in the MVP discussion, while the Sox have Verdugo (benched twice this season) and a serviceable catcher with a career batting average of .234.

Dodgers president, CEO, and part-owner Stan Kasten does not want to rehash the deal, or make any comment about how things have turned out for both sides, but has this to say about Betts: “He has been just what he always has been, whether it was in Boston or LA. He’s a leader on the field and off the field; from the minute he got here, he made that known, but not in a presumptuous way.

“In our first team meeting, he stood up in a room full of players he did not know and said, ‘Look, here’s what I have observed. And here’s what I think we can do better.’ And we wound up winning a World Series.

“He’s a guy who mixes with every player — star or extra man. And then does it by example. He’s on the field, he works hard, he’s great with our community. He’s been everything that we thought we would be getting.

“We did the long-term contract, and that’s what’s even nicer, because that really doesn’t turn out all the time. But here’s a case where at least so far he’s been a great member of the community, a member of the organization.

“He’s not loud or exuberant, but he’s been a regular guy to everyone. Mookie has been terrific since he’s been here and that’s self-evident to everyone who can read a box score.”

In February of 2020, after the deal was made, Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy said, “We traded Mookie Betts to get value back and set yourself up to win another championship. Maybe it was the wrong decision. But that’s why we made the decision.”

How does Kennedy feel about that statement now?

“We traded away an incredible player and an even better person,” Kennedy said this week. “But we absolutely feel we are on the right track towards building a World Series champion this year, next year, and in the years beyond that.

“It’s never easy to trade away a player like Mookie, but it absolutely is part of a strategy to hopefully be playing baseball back in October, as early as this October and certainly in 2024, 2025, and beyond.”

If Kennedy could go back in time, would he do this deal again?

“I’m not going to comment on hindsight or going back,” said the CEO. “It is hard to part ways with someone like Mookie, but I don’t want to go back and re-litigate that. I think we’re looking forward.”

Harry Frazee could not have said it any better.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him @dan_shaughnessy.