UMass again last in preseason rankings of all Division 1 college football teams

This isn’t the first time the Minutemen have found themselves this low. Last year, UMass was also last in the preseason rankings, and they finished with a 1-11 record.

Out of the 133 Football Bowl Subdivision college football programs on The Athletic’s preseason rankings list, UMass is No. 133.

Massachusetts will begin its season this Saturday against New Mexico State.

“The preseason rankings are just an educated guess,” writer Chris Vannini pointed out. “They’ll change as data comes in.”

UMass opens the season Saturday against New Mexico State, which is a 6.5-point favorite. UMass has former Clemson and Georgia Tech quarterback Taisun Phommachanh tabbed as its starting quarterback, and will be led by coach Don Brown, who returned to the program for the 2022 season for his second stint as head coach.

He previously led UMass to its best five-year stretch from 2004-2008.

Boston College was listed at No. 82, while UConn was 86th.





