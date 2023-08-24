‘We’ve never seen anything like her.’ A 12-year-old from Rhode Island is the talk of the Boston Triathlon.

If history proves anything, the Portsmouth, R.I., resident will able to hold her own. Last year, Eshe placed third overall in the sprint triathlon U19 race, finishing ahead of college athletes before she’s even old enough to join a varsity high school team. She is a student at Portsmouth Middle School.

Her name is Eshe Stockton, and at 12 years old, she is competing in her second adult Boston Triathlon. No, not the kids day at the Boston Tri — which is open to children ages 1-15 — she’s competing in the adult race.

The Boston Triathlon will take place on Sunday. Thousands of athletes will gather from all over the world to bike, swim, and run. Many will likely lose to a seventh grader.

“We’ve never seen anything like her,” said Michael O’Neil, event director of the Boston Triathlon. “We have kids a little older who will compete with their parents, but there hasn’t been someone her age who can compete at the level she does.”

For Eshe, competing isn’t just a hobby, it’s both a lifestyle and a pursuit of her dreams.

“I want to be a professional. I want to go to the Olympics and inspire other kids and people,” said Stockton.

She may only be 12, but she already has years of experience under her belt. Her love of all three triathlon sports, biking, running, and swimming, began at a very young age. Her mother, Anne Marie Almirol, said Eshe could run just about as soon as she could walk.

“She was doing a tricycle when she was two and a half. She was doing kids’ races early on,” said Almirol. “For swimming, we were at the beach and she saw some people surfing. She said she wanted to surf, I said you have to learn to swim first.”

Eshe Stockton (left) hit the podium in the under-19 division of the 2022 Boston Triathlon. Brent Doscher

Stockton enrolled in swimming lessons, graduated from a tricycle to a bicycle, and got faster on foot. It wasn’t long before Anne Marie began to realize that her daughter might be special.

“I put her in a track meet when she was six. She went around the track in like, 90 seconds,” said Almirol. “I was like, wait, she’s doing a six minute mile.”

As an avid runner herself, Anne Marie was able to push her daughter through training and encouragement. Now, they’ll both be competing next weekend in Boston. Neither of them are sure which will come out on top.

“This year we’ve gone back and forth,” said Almirol. “I’ve beaten her, she’s beaten me. Next weekend, we’ll see what happens.”

In last year’s race, Stockton finished with a time of 1:15:49, good for third place in the U19 division. The first place U19 time was 1:13:30. The highlight was her running, where she ran a sub-7-minute mile after biking and swimming. Her overall time put her 71st overall in a race with around 2,000 entrants.

Eshe wakes up at 5 a.m. to train, she monitors her eating, and deals with the pressure of competition.

“The best thing about her racing is that she has fun,” said O’Neil. “That’s more important than anything else. She truly loves the sport.”

“I feel very happy doing it, and the people that surround and support people during the race make me smile a lot,” Eshe said. “Actually doing the swimming, running, and biking, it feels great.”

Eshe has a larger goal in mind than just winning races. She wants to increase the diversity of the sport.

“There’s not so many people of color, it’d be nice to see more doing it,” she said.

“I think that the more exposure people get, for example, seeing her doing the races … other people can see that it could be them finishing on the podium, it could be them competing in the adult race,” said Almirol. “Talking to people and meeting different people … they become interested in triathlons, that’s how I was first introduced to the sport.”

The Boston Traithlon events begin Saturday with a “Kids’ Day at the Boston Tri,” followed by the main event on Sunday.





