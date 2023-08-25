Expect animated Barbie series to toy with viewers

Netflix is going to premiere a new Barbie series from Mattel, in the wake of the “Barbie” movie becoming the year’s top-grossing film in this country.

“Barbie: A Touch of Magic” is coming to the streaming service on Sept. 14. Unlike the movie, the series will be animated. Also unlike the movie, it will probably not be a slick vehicle for ideas about the cultural significance of the doll. The story has Barbie “Malibu” Roberts and Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts coming across a mysterious, mystical baby horse and traveling together to find out where their new friend came from. Yeah, it’s for customers, I mean kids. By the way, there are other Hollywood projects based on toys in various stages of development, including Hot Wheels, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, Polly Pocket, and Magic 8 Ball, which is going to be a horror movie.

Hollywood projects tied to Hot Wheels (above) and other toys are in the works. Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg





