This weekend, solemnly swear you’re up to no good

“You’re going to see magicians right next to people selling Harry Potter stuffed owls. We’re trying to blur reality for a few hours. I think that’s the fun part of this — you go in expecting to have your mind blown,” said convention producer Gary Sohmers of NorthEast ComicCon & Collectibles Extravaganza.

The New England WizardFest and Magic Convention debuts at the Boxboro Regency Hotel & Conference Center Aug. 25-27. According to event organizers, they anticipate approximately 2,000-3,000 wizarding and magic fans to attend, whether their pop culture reference of choice be Harry Potter, the Wizard of Oz, “Lord of the Rings,” Marvel’s Doctor Strange, or Merlin the Magician.

Emerge from under the staircase. Pack your trunks. Don’t forget your wands and spell books.

“If you love being baffled by magic, this is the place to see and feel that,” he said. “Magic is within us all. I think whether it’s literary magic, or ‘poof, it’s gone in front of your face,’ bewilderment creates curiosity.”

Highlights include actors Chris Rankin and Sean Biggerstaff, who played Percy Weasley and Gryffindor Quidditch Captain Oliver Wood, respectively, in the “Harry Potter” film franchise. The pair and other former castmates will meet with fans, sign autographs, and pose for selfies.

A large exhibit hall, seminar rooms, and breakout rooms will be decorated, and children’s activities, guest speakers, and cosplay will be ongoing. Additionally, small business exhibitors will sell items like Harry Potter merchandise, vintage magic tricks, wands, and other metaphysical items.

A $40 general admission ticket buys access to all three days, with single-day and children’s tickets also available. Attendees can purchase add-ons, like the Saturday evening Wizards Ball Dinner and Show, VIP early access admission, and a multi-magician show featuring Jeff McBride, Jon Stetson, and Steve Charette. There is also the option to purchase a $35 wizard student enrollment package, which includes small group classes like Astronomy and Charms, as well as a dip beneath the Sorting Hat to be placed in a Hogwarts house. Guests are encouraged to dress in their best wizard or otherwise magical-themed costume for a more immersive experience.

Aug. 25-27. Boxboro Regency Hotel & Conference Center, 242 Adams Place, Boxborough. https://newenglandwizardfest.com/





Kajsa Kedefors can be reached at kajsa.kedefors@globe.com.