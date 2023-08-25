On TV, fall will lack its usual grandeur

It’s clear that the coming months are going to be unusual. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are very much altering the shape of schedules to come, with the docket looking sparse. When my editor recently asked for my fall picks, the same question he asks every year in preparation for our fall preview section, I was hard pressed to come up with the customary 20 titles. The networks are going to be running on empty — by which I mean game shows and reality contests. And the cable and streaming channels, which work farther ahead of schedule, are going to be doling out their finished shows very carefully so that, in case the strikes stretch on, they won’t be left empty-handed.

It’s late August, and I’ve been uploading episodes of all the new series to my brain, which is running out of space. This annual fall TV glut is overwhelming, but fun, too, as I look for the best of the batch, the shows that have something to offer beyond assembly-line slickness and franchise formula. To everything there is a season, and for TV that season is still fall, even while the outlets push hard all year round. Now is the time to reap what they sowed.

One possible effect of this situation is that the dearth of new material will add weight to what the TV outlets do manage to release. It may give even unimpressive shows extra juice — Paramount+’s “Frasier” reboot, for example, which is premiering on Oct. 12. We’re long past falling for the novelty of classic sitcoms returning for another round. “Will & Grace,” “Murphy Brown,” “Mad About You,” “Roseanne,” they’ve all come back already, to varying — and not especially high — levels of enthusiasm. But assuming the strikes are still having an impact six weeks from now, those 10 episodes of “Frasier” may arrive as a kind of manna from show-biz heaven. We may be talking about Dr. Crane all over again, after so many years of “Cheers” and then the original “Frasier.”

As it stands, the fall will not contain a big HBO show like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” or “Euphoria,” with their weekly releases and the voluminous TV conversation that gathers around them. The event that always introduces the fall season, the Emmy Awards, will not be taking place on Sept. 18, as initially planned; the night has been moved to Jan. 15, at least tentatively. ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” the buzziest of the network shows, will be in reruns. Indeed, reruns will be running rampant on the networks, with old episodes of Paramount’s “Yellowstone” making a leap to broadcast TV on CBS in mid-September.

Reruns of Paramount's "Yellowstone" are migrating to CBS this fall.

Ladies and gentlemen, please sit down or grab hold: There will be no new episodes of “Law & Order” or its spinoffs. For the first time in 33 years, NBC will not be greeting the new season stocked with its procedural stalwart, the franchise that soothes the weary with its crime-solving. The world of TV will be a tad like the world of “The Last of Us”: mold-ridden and much less populated than in the Before Times.

It’s sad to see a business come to a halt in this way, leaving workers unable to earn their livelihoods. But the streaming revolution, in particular, grew into a monster before the industry’s rules and ethics could catch up, and it’s time for a big rejigger. The unions and the studios need to hammer out an updated approach to compensation and to artificial intelligence before moving forward — and move forward with a little more financial caution.

In the meantime, we’re going to be freed from the rigors of Peak TV, those years of deluge, when growing streamers were throwing money at creators and releasing tons of shows — 599 in 2022, to be exact. Oh, there will be some new things — the final season of “The Crown” is likely to appear before the end of the year, for example. “Sex Education,” “The Morning Show,” “Quantum Leap,” “The Gilded Age,” “Loki,” and some of the Fox animated series are all set to return with fresh seasons. Netflix’s “All the Light We Cannot See,” based on Anthony Doerr’s World War II novel, will arrive in November, as will Apple TV+’s adaptation of Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel “The Buccaneers.”

But still, the relatively quiet schedule of fall offerings will be a kind of palate cleanser, a moment when we won’t always have a list of big new shows in the back of our minds, waiting to be watched. Our to-watch lists will become static, giving us the opportunity to turn back and catch up on all those older shows we kept vowing to see. Not today, TV FOMO, not today.

