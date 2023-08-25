Boston marketing firm Klaviyo files for IPO disclosing profitability

Marketing and data automation provider Klaviyo Inc. filed for an initial public offering, another sign that US equity markets are rebounding after an 18-month slump.
The Boston-based company in its filing Friday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission disclosed a profit for the first half of the year. The company will set proposed terms for its share sale in a later filing.
Klaviyo had net income of $15 million on revenue of $321 million for the first six months of the year, compared with a loss of $25 million on revenue of $208 million for the same period last year, according to the filing.
The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. The company plans for its shares to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVYO.