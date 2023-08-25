Boston startup Coblrshop aims to give new life to old kicks

Thus began Bateman’s relationship with cobblers, the craftspeople who repair, customize, and sometimes make shoes. Whenever she moved to new city — Montreal, New York, and now Boston — she searched for cobblers to keep her shoes in good condition, a task that became harder as the number of people practicing the trade dwindled.

And once she found the right shoes, she never wanted to toss them out.

Leslie Bateman always loved shoes. Since she was a little girl, she has walked with her eyes cast downward, checking out shoes as their owners stepped along sidewalks. She scoured shoe stores, department stores, and vintage clothes shops for the perfect shoes for school, work, exercise, formal occasions, and casual gatherings.

Now Bateman and her partner, Emily Watts, are launching a new service to make it easier for shoe lovers to get their shoes fixed. Their Boston-based startup, called Coblrshop, combines the latest in digital technology with a centuries-old craft, using its website and a mobile app coming next year to diagnose repairs for luxury shoes and handbags, estimate costs, and connect to cobblers.

Leslie Bateman and Emily Watts, founders of Coblrshop, a modern shoe repair company, show off their company's packaging. Macie Parker for The Boston Globe

“You bring technology in and it adds so much efficiency,” Watts said. “[We’re] using technology to really improve a well established and long lasting industry.”

Coblrshop is among the latest companies to use technology to connect customers with services, joining a host of websites and mobile apps that provide one-stop shopping for auto repair, dry cleaning, home maintenance, and food delivery.

Bateman and Watts are betting that by making shoe repairs fast, convenient, and competitively priced, more people will fix rather than toss out worn shoes, not only helping to revive the art of shoe repair, but also reducing the environmental impact of the footwear industry.

The rise of fast fashion — cheaply-made apparel, readily available and quickly delivered — battered the cobbler trade as it became easier and less costly buy new shoes than fix old ones. Upwards of 100,000 cobblers worked in the United States in the 1920s, according to the Shoe Service Institute of America, the shoe repair industry trade group. Today, fewer than 4,000 cobblers are working.

Customers’ shoes hang on metal hooks in David’s Instant Shoe Repair on Franklin Street in Boston. Eduard Harutyunyan, who works at David’s Instant Shoe Repair, is Coblrshhop’s contract cobbler. Tannner Pearson for The Boston Globe

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that 87 percent of apparel and footwear gets thrown away, choking landfills with more than 9 million tons of shoes and clothes in 2018 alone, the most recent data available. Meanwhile, global shoe manufacturing produces 22 billion shoes a year to keep up and 1.4 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to Quantis, a Boston-Based environmental consulting company.

“Shoe repair,” said Watts, “was the world’s first recycling program.”

Coblrshop contracts with a downtown Boston shoe repair shop, David’s Instant Shoe Repair on Franklin St. to make repairs. Ultimately, the company plans to find a larger, central location to host several cobblers and train new ones.

Here’s how the service works: Customers go to the company’s website, where they can choose the type of shoe or handbag that needs repair. From there, they select from a drop down menu the condition of the shoes and the services needed.

Customers can choose from broad repair categories such as a clean and shine, wear and scuffing services, or a complete repair. They also have the option to add protective soles to reduce future wear and tear.

Eventually, the company hopes to add artificial intelligence to determine and price of repairs based on photos submitted by customers.

After ordering repairs and paying online, customers receive within three to five days a biodegradable and recyclable mailer bag to send their shoes to the company’s cobbler. The process, from estimate to delivery of just-like-new shoes, takes about two weeks.

Eduard Harutyunyan, a contractor for Coblrshop, uses a sanding machine to shape the heel of a boot in David’s Instant Shoe Repair along Franklin Street in Boston. Tannner Pearson for The Boston Globe

Eduard Harutyunyan, who works at David’s Instant Shoe Repair, is Coblrshhop’s cobbler. After immigrating to to Massachusetts from Armenia in 1997, he learned the craft from a cousin who owned a shoe repair shop in Natick.

Bateman and Watts said they searched extensively to find a cobbler who they believed would do the highest quality work and be open to modernizing shoe repair. They chose Harutyunyan after speaking to more than 60 cobblers.

Harutyunyan, 46, said he always found special satisfaction in the happy reactions of customers when they received their refurbished shoes. Now, with Coblrshop, he has a platform to teach a new generation of cobblers to keep the craft alive.

“The issue with the cobblers in general — they don’t get much respect,” said Harutyunyan. “What I like is to be able to change that as much as I can. It’s educating the customers and just people in general that being a cobbler doesn’t mean you’re just a dumb guy who just knows how to use a hammer.”

Few appreciate that as much as Bateman. She recalled becoming particularly attached to pair of gold Chanel flats that her husband found at a vintage store in Manhattan in 2010 and gave to her for her birthday. She wore the flats every day for years, getting them resoled four times. She still has them — although they’re due for another resole.

“You’re not buying something and sending us something new or something via resale,” Bateman said. “You are sending something in that has a story, and we need to take care out that and give you back that magical experience.”

Eduard Harutyunyan, a contractor for Coblrshop, uses a sanding machine to shape the toe of a boot in David’s Instant Shoe Repair on Franklin Street in Boston. Tannner Pearson for The Boston Globe

Macie Parker can be reached at macie.parker@globe.com/ Follow her @Macieparker22.