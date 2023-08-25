Instacart files for IPO

Instacart is moving ahead with an initial public offering, adding momentum to a return of high-profile listings.

The largest US online grocery delivery company disclosed in its filing Friday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that PepsiCo Inc. will buy $175 million in preferred convertible stock. The San Francisco-based company also revealed it turned a profit in the first half the the year.

Instacart, which is incorporated as Maplebear Inc. and filed under that name, won’t disclose a proposed price and size for its share sale until later filings. The listing could further energize an IPO market that has been warming in fits and starts. Semiconductor designer Arm, majority owned by SoftBank Group Corp., filed Monday for what promises to be the year’s biggest IPO, which is expected in September.