SJC sides with Galvin over Robinhood in legal fight over stockbroker standards

The state’s highest court ruled that Galvin acted within the bounds of state securities law when he imposed a so-called “fiduciary standard” on stockbrokers in 2020. Another important SJC finding: Galvin’s rule did not conflict with a separate standard that went into effect nationwide around the same time, which Galvin argued fell short of what was necessary to protect investors. This Robinhood case represented the first major challenge of Galvin’s fiduciary standard for broker-dealers.

Secretary of State William Galvin’s effort to increase regulatory standards on stockbrokers in Massachusetts passed a major legal test on Friday when the state Supreme Judicial Court ruled in his favor in a dispute with online trading firm Robinhood.

Advertisement

When he proposed it three-plus years ago, Galvin’s efforts to extend the fiduciary standard, normally used for financial advisers, to encompass broker-dealers drew an outcry from many corners of the financial services industry as well as broader business groups. He did it in part because federal regulators opted against doing so, and instead settled for the new national standard known as “Regulation Best Interest,” or “Reg BI.” Before that time, brokers paid by commission were only required to recommend investments that were deemed suitable for a particular customer. Financial advisers who earn fees based on the amount of money they manage are held to a higher fiduciary standard, which means they must put the financial interest of their customers first — above their own — when giving advice.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

Investing platform Robinhood challenged rules established by Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin holding stockbrokers to higher regulator standards. The state's high court on Friday sided with Galvin. Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

After expanding the state’s fiduciary standard to include commission-paid stockbrokers, Galvin then set his sights on Robinhood, a California-based operator of a trading platform that became immensely popular during the “meme stock” craze at the time. Among other things, Galvin in late 2020 accused Robinhood of violating the standard by using “gamification” to spur frequent trading and publishing lists of popular stocks to encourage “constant engagement with its platform,” as his office put it. Galvin expressed particular concern over how Robinhood drew in young, inexperienced investors, and prompted them to take unnecessary trading risks.

Advertisement

Robinhood fought back by challenging Galvin’s authority, as governed by a state investment law, to impose this standard on its platform, and argued that his rule for Massachusetts conflicted with the national “Reg BI” standard for broker-dealers. Suffolk Superior Court Judge Michael Ricciuti last year agreed with Robinhood that Galvin had overreached.

But on Friday, the SJC overturned Ricciuti’s decision, backed Galvin’s authority on the fiduciary duty question, found “Reg BI” to be a floor from which state securities regulators could add more rules, and remanded the case back to Suffolk Superior Court to resolve the original enforcement action against Robinhood.

“This landmark decision affirms the fiduciary duty of brokers to their customers and vindicates the role of my Securities Division to principally, but aggressively protect investors and police broker-dealer misconduct,” Galvin said in a statement. “The rule that has been upheld by the Supreme Judicial Court today will give the highest protections to Massachusetts investors when brokers provide investment advice.”

Meanwhile, Lucas Moskowitz, deputy general counsel at Robinhood, issued a statement saying the company is “disappointed in today’s decision and [remains] committed to providing access to the markets for our Massachusetts customers. We are in the process of reviewing the opinion and assessing the next steps in this matter.” And the free-enterprise-focused New England Legal Foundation, which had opposed Galvin in a brief filed with the SJC, said that the decision on Friday “will deprive small investors of economic opportunities under the guise of protecting them from their own decisions.”

Advertisement

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.