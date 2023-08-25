Weight-loss drug Wegovy reduces heart failure symptoms in obese patients

Wegovy, the blockbuster weight-loss medication from Novo Nordisk, alleviated heart failure symptoms in patients with obesity, according to a late-stage trial that adds to the drug’s potential benefits.

A weekly dose reduced patients’ ills that can include shortness of breath, fatigue, swelling in the legs, and irregular heartbeat, according to findings published Friday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Novo’s findings are “very important,” said Eugene Yang, a cardiologist at the University of Washington who’s chair of the American College of Cardiology’s prevention of cardiovascular disease council. “As cardiologists, we want to make people feel better. Patients who are able to walk longer distances is beneficial, people losing weight and optimizing other risk factors is beneficial.”