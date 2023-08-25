Weight-loss drug Wegovy reduces heart failure symptoms in obese patients

Wegovy, the blockbuster weight-loss medication from Novo Nordisk, alleviated heart failure symptoms in patients with obesity, according to a late-stage trial that adds to the drug’s potential benefits.
A weekly dose reduced patients’ ills that can include shortness of breath, fatigue, swelling in the legs, and irregular heartbeat, according to findings published Friday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Novo’s findings are “very important,” said Eugene Yang, a cardiologist at the University of Washington who’s chair of the American College of Cardiology’s prevention of cardiovascular disease council. “As cardiologists, we want to make people feel better. Patients who are able to walk longer distances is beneficial, people losing weight and optimizing other risk factors is beneficial.”
People with obesity are typically at greater risk for developing a form of heart failure that occurs when its lower chamber pumps less blood than the body needs. In the US, an estimated 2.5 million people have this condition, called heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, and more than 80 percent of those patients also have obesity. It’s most common in older people, and it can be progressive and lethal.
Novo shared some results from the heart failure study in a company presentation earlier this month, but they were eclipsed by excitement over another trial showing that Wegovy lowered patients’ risk of heart attack and stroke.