50th Caribbean American Carnival brings ‘all the flavor’ to Franklin Park

“What the carnival means to me is a continuation of a vibrant culture that also brings some economic support for the city and the state,” said Shirley Shillingford, executive board president of the Caribbean American Carnival Association of Boston (CACAB).

The J’ouvert Band will kick off the festivities at 6 a.m. at Talbot Avenue and Helen Street, celebrating through the sunrise with the sounds of soca, calypso, and steel band music. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m., followed by the Masquerade Bands, who parade through the streets doing choreographed dances in costumes coated in feathers, sequins, beads, and rhinestones, starting at Warren Street and M.L.K. Jr. Blvd and ending near Franklin Park Zoo at 6 p.m.

The Caribbean American Carnival returns to Roxbury and Dorchester for its 50th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Advertisement

CACAB hosted the annual Carnival since 1973, and their vision is “to see the Caribbean community be accepted as an integral part of the American melting pot socially, politically, and educationally.” Shillingford, who has been on the board for over 30 years, says they have a special maxim this time.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“This year, our motto is love, not hate,” said Shillingford. “We are promoting peace in the universe.”

“We’re just trying to provide a happy space,” said Kenya Beaman, the executive board vice president of CACAB. Beaman said that the Carnival garners a crowd of about 800,000 annually, even bringing in people from other states.

“Everybody, whether Caribbean or not, has learned to love and look forward to the Carnival,” said Shillingford. “It’s an event everybody embraces and gravitates toward.”

Beaman is excited for people of other cultural backgrounds to experience Caribbean culture at the Carnival, to immerse themselves in the costumes, music, and food.

“The Caribbean culture is on display,” Beaman said. “You’re going to get all the flavor. You’re not going to get that anywhere else in Boston.” Participants can try Caribbean food and drinks from vendors in Franklin Park from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. as well as purchase jewelry, flags, and clothing.

Advertisement

CARIBBEAN AMERICAN CARNIVAL

Aug. 26, 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Franklin Park, 1 Franklin Park Road, Boston. Free. cacab.org

Elena Giardina can be reached at elena.giardina@globe.com.