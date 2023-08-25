Five things to do around Boston, Aug. 28-Sept. 10

Make a move and head to WBUR CitySpace’s Field Trip: Game Night , part of a new, monthly series of events. Meet new people, compete with friends, and munch on free snacks (drinks available for purchase). From Settlers of Catan to chess, a variety of different games will be available. 6:30 p.m. Free, but registration required at wbur.org .

Opening September 2

Resurfaced Relics

Trace the impact of the Salem witch trials through history at the Peabody Essex Museum. Through court documents and artifacts, the new exhibit, The Salem Witch Trials: Restoring Justice, spotlights the unjust proceedings that saw dozens of people wrongfully convicted in 1692 and 1693. Through November 26. Tickets: $20, adults; $18, seniors; and $12, students. Free for Salem residents and children 16 and younger. pem.org

Advertisement

Beginning September 2

Huzzah!

Don your finest garb and a feathered cap at New England’s largest Renaissance festival, King Richard’s Faire. Journey back to the Elizabethan era with jousts, carnival rides, acrobats, mud fights, feasts, and more. At 235 Main Street in Carver, weekends and Monday holidays through October 22. 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find tickets — $39 for adults, $20 for children — at kingrichardsfaire.net.

Get Globe Magazine An engaging blend of award-winning narrative journalism, opinion, lifestyle, travel, recipes, and advice. Enter Email Sign Up

Opening September 5

Timeless Theater

Experience Chicago’s South Side in New Repertory Theatre’s A Raisin in the Sun. In Lorraine Hansberry’s play, the title of which is derived from a Langston Hughes poem, members of one family are forced to grapple with their own interpretations of the American dream. At the Black Box Theater at the Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown through October 1. Times vary. Tickets — $35 for adults, $15 for students — required at newrep.org.

September 8-10

Greek Treats

Grab a snack and a cold beer at the Somerville Greek Festival. Brimming with countless dinner, pastry, and drink vendors, the “Big Tent” will be open to all starting at noon each day. The festival, held outside the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, will also feature live music and dancing. Free. greekboston.com

Advertisement

Editor’s note: This edition of Your Week Ahead covers two weeks. Look for the next Globe Magazine on September 10.

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.