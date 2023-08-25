For sale: You’re in for a sweet treat at these homes in Milton and Norwell

$755,000
131 ELIOT STREET #105 / MILTON
SQUARE FEET 1,250
CONDO FEE $500 a month
BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2
LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market
PROS This corner condominium is in a new 38-unit building near the Neponset River, the Mattapan Trolley, and the Ice Creamsmith — a family-owned ice cream parlor that has cooled off Lower Mills for nearly 50 summers. Enter into an L-shaped hallway — wide enough for an office nook — with a laundry closet and bath at left. The primary bedroom features a walk-in closet, a spacious bath with double vanities and step-in shower, and sliders to a private balcony. The open great room, soaked in sunlight by south-facing windows, includes a kitchen with quartz counters, breakfast bar, and stainless Bosch appliances. There’s a second bedroom off the living area. CONS Not much in the way of common amenities.
Paul Rege, Kelley & Rege Properties, 617-696-6100, hendriescondos.com
$849,000
253 PROSPECT STREET / NORWELL
SQUARE FEET 1,700
LOT SIZE 1 acre
BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2
LAST SOLD FOR $785,000 in 2021
PROS This 1970 raised ranch is directly across the street from Hornstra Farms, a working dairy farm with about 150 cows and more than 40 ice cream flavors. Step up to the open main level, where the living area at right features a fireplace and the updated kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances, and a center quartz island. Glass doors by the dining area open to a long deck overlooking a huge backyard with patio and fenced garden bed. Past the main bath, find three bedrooms, the primary with its own newer bath and deck access. The lower level has a family room with a pellet stove and access to the large garage. CONS With a WalkScore of 5 (out of 100), ice cream and fresh produce are about the only things you can buy during a stroll.
The Melissa McNamara Group, William Raveis, 617-331-2608, melissamcnamaragroup.com
Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.