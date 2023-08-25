For sale: You’re in for a sweet treat at these homes in Milton and Norwell

CONDO FEE $500 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS This corner condominium is in a new 38-unit building near the Neponset River, the Mattapan Trolley, and the Ice Creamsmith — a family-owned ice cream parlor that has cooled off Lower Mills for nearly 50 summers. Enter into an L-shaped hallway — wide enough for an office nook — with a laundry closet and bath at left. The primary bedroom features a walk-in closet, a spacious bath with double vanities and step-in shower, and sliders to a private balcony. The open great room, soaked in sunlight by south-facing windows, includes a kitchen with quartz counters, breakfast bar, and stainless Bosch appliances. There’s a second bedroom off the living area. CONS Not much in the way of common amenities.

Advertisement

The primary bedroom features sliders to a private balcony. Handout

Paul Rege, Kelley & Rege Properties, 617-696-6100, hendriescondos.com

Get Globe Magazine An engaging blend of award-winning narrative journalism, opinion, lifestyle, travel, recipes, and advice. Enter Email Sign Up

$849,000

253 PROSPECT STREET / NORWELL

253 PROSPECT STREET / NORWELL Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,700

LOT SIZE 1 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $785,000 in 2021

PROS This 1970 raised ranch is directly across the street from Hornstra Farms, a working dairy farm with about 150 cows and more than 40 ice cream flavors. Step up to the open main level, where the living area at right features a fireplace and the updated kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances, and a center quartz island. Glass doors by the dining area open to a long deck overlooking a huge backyard with patio and fenced garden bed. Past the main bath, find three bedrooms, the primary with its own newer bath and deck access. The lower level has a family room with a pellet stove and access to the large garage. CONS With a WalkScore of 5 (out of 100), ice cream and fresh produce are about the only things you can buy during a stroll.

Advertisement

The updated kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances, and a center quartz island. Handout

The Melissa McNamara Group, William Raveis, 617-331-2608, melissamcnamaragroup.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.