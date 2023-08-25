A Weymouth bath works in elements for aging in place while keeping an upscale aesthetic

1 The sage-green James Martin vanity has lots of storage and ample countertop space. Pierre swapped the satin nickel hardware with knobs in a nearly black gunmetal finish for contrast that ties to the mirror’s black-metal frame. The quartzite top comes flush to the half wall to keep water from dripping or items from falling off the counter

New doesn’t always mean better. Take the bathroom in Vanessa Pierre’s clients’ town house in Weymouth. “It’s a new property, but the bathroom design made no sense,” the Vannie Paradis Design Studio founder says. “The vanity was on the wall with the slanted ceiling, so the mirror only reflected you from the chest down.” In addition to fixing the layout, Pierre stole square footage from the bedroom closet to enlarge the shower and brightened the space by adding skylights. As for the color scheme, she used multiple shades of green, starting with the dark-green, handmade tile in the shower.

A revamped layout and designer touches make this bathroom both efficient and elegant.

2 The 5-by-5-inch, handmade, hand-glazed backsplash tiles from Bedrosians Tile & Stone have color gradations and a slight sheen that add dimension so the wall doesn’t feel flat.

3 The Hudson Valley Lighting pill-shaped pendants and round mirror counterbalance the room’s hard, angular lines.

4 Pierre lined the storage niche in the same matte ceramic tile that’s on the wall, also from Bedrosians Tile & Stone, to lend a sense of depth. Had she chosen differently, “It would have popped in another color and been distracting,” she says.

5 While the couple opted against a curbless shower, they asked for a tall bench and a grab bar. “It’s appropriate for aging in place, but doesn’t look like a hospital setup,” Pierre says. The quartzite stone top and threshold marry the gray, cream, and green tiles.

6 The designer played with the cream and gray floor tiles in different patterns, settling on a double diamond design that adds interest underfoot without feeling fussy.

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.