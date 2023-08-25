‘You don’t need to be everywhere’ is some of the best advice I ever got

Maybe my parents needed a break from the endless chauffeuring. Perhaps I’d slacked off on homework. Most likely, they felt I could use a breather from the hot-house dramas of early adolescence. Whatever—that Tuesday afternoon I was raw from the injustice of social banishment.

Never mind that I’d attended every dance of the season up to then, hanging back at the edges of a dim gymnasium, waiting for “the one” to ask me onto the grimy basketball court to dance, then spending half the night on the telephone analyzing and anticipating the following week’s possibilities.

I slumped in the hallway of my Catholic girls’ high school that long-ago day in a major funk. Earlier that morning, my parents had decreed that I couldn’t attend the Friday night dance at the local boys’ school, St. Joe’s.

Just then, my American history teacher glided down the hall like a heat-seeking missile. A seasoned nun by the name of Mother Joy, she always had my number: short-sheeting the convent beds, pilfering the unsanctified hosts, smoking on the school bus. Her clear blue, no-nonsense eyes gazed out at me from the corona of her wimple.

“You know, Kathleen,” she began, dispensing with needless throat clearing, as was her wont, “you won’t be any less popular if you miss one dance. You don’t need to be everywhere.”

Her words perforated my angsty self-pity.

Spiritual traditions teach the distinction between the true and the false self, a distinction that becomes an indispensable guide for life choices once a person is old enough to know the difference. With characteristic bluntness, Mother Joy woke me up (with no intent, it should be noted, of indulging my mood). If I fed the false self—the conviction that I had to be ubiquitous—I would lose touch with a worth that was deeper than the status markers of my immediate circumstances.

I didn’t go to the dance, and I was far the better for having sat it out.

I have now arrived at a different turning point: the autumn season when achievements sit on the shelves and obligations diminish. Friendships are changing. Children flourish without me. The rooms in which I once worked, socialized, and worshiped are being revamped for new purposes by new players, with new ideas of how to arrange the furniture.

Between that adolescent epiphany and now, life has offered many chances to join the dance. I’ve known periods of fame and periods of anonymity, intense rhythms and becalmed legatos I thought would never end. Some of my choices were good ones; others would have benefitted from Mother Joy’s caution against false ambition, entanglements that weren’t worth the price I paid for keeping the music going. In a society that prizes visibility—to say nothing of the messages that tells women they can “have it all”—choosing hasn’t always been easy.

As I weigh my next chapter, I suppose there may be the temptation to show up at every dance. But Mother Joy’s wisdom whispers down through the hallway of time: Beware the false self. Don’t attach such import to who you are today that you don’t notice the window behind you, and out that window, the bird (or the very sensible nun), calling you to a life more interesting than you can currently imagine.

Chapters end. Every dance reaches its final measure and subsides into silence. There is enormous wisdom in knowing that what has defined us up to now does not have the final word.

Mother Joy was always a step ahead of me. The last time I saw her, she had fallen in love with a doctor, cast off her wimple, and was an eminent psychologist living several miles from her former convent. She had opened the window and spread her wings, taking the best of her dance steps with her.

Kathleen Hirsch is a writer in Boston.