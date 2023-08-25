Teenager charged with shooting 14-year-old in the face in Fall River

A 17-year-old was charged with assault and battery for allegedly shooting a 14-year-old boy in the face on Thursday at a housing development in Fall River, officials said.
The teenager, whose name was not released because he is a minor, was charged with assault and battery with a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a loaded firearm without a license to carry, and receiving stolen property, police said.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at Maple Gardens Housing Development. The younger boy was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence with potentially life-threatening injuries. On Friday, he was listed as stable, police said.
Advertisement
Police said the shooting may have been unintentional.
Globe correspondent Maeve Lawler contributed to this report.
Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.