Teenager charged with shooting 14-year-old in the face in Fall River

A 17-year-old was charged with assault and battery for allegedly shooting a 14-year-old boy in the face on Thursday at a housing development in Fall River, officials said.

The teenager, whose name was not released because he is a minor, was charged with assault and battery with a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a loaded firearm without a license to carry, and receiving stolen property, police said.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at Maple Gardens Housing Development. The younger boy was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence with potentially life-threatening injuries. On Friday, he was listed as stable, police said.