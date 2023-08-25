Bright planets and a blue moon: A fall stargazing guide for beginners

If you missed out on stargazing this summer, don’t worry. More astronomical sights are coming up, Massachusetts astronomical hobbyists say — and some can even be viewed from Boston.

The Perseid showers, for instance, peaked Aug. 12 to 14, but some viewing events had to be rescheduled due to weather constraints. But professional and local astronomers alike are hopeful that the fall will bring clearer skies.

This summer has been a tough one for New England stargazers, as cloud cover and smoke from wildfires in Canada have overshadowed typical astounding visuals in the night sky.

What events are coming up and how can I see them?

Saturn and Jupiter, the solar system’s two largest planets, will be at opposition and in prime view soon.

Saturn will be at opposition this weekend, meaning the ringed planet will be at its closest approach to the Earth and fully illuminated by the sun. While at opposition, it is brighter than any other time of the year.

Overhead Boston, Saturn will rise Saturday night around 7:30 p.m. and will be fully illuminated around 1 a.m.

If you’re in the city, the visibility of Saturn will get better throughout the fall, as the planet clears the horizon and Boston’s tallest buildings, said Quinn Sykes, observatory manager at Boston University.

Jupiter at opposition can also be seen in Boston and it rises a bit later in the evening than Saturn, Sykes said, with its brightest time arriving in late September.

Exact rising times of planets are also tracked by the Farmer’s Almanac.

And arriving the night of Wednesday, Aug. 30 is a rare second full moon this month, also known as a Blue Moon, which will be even closer to Earth than the first full moon in August.

The full moon — the first of two supermoons in August — passes behind the illuminated windows of a New York City skyscraper, Aug. 1. J. David Ake/Associated Press

Where are the best spots to see planets and stars?

Getting away from light pollution is key when searching for optimal viewing spots, said Christopher Elledge, secretary of the Amateur Telescope Makers of Boston.

If you are in eastern Massachusetts, Elledge recommends finding open places near the ocean, so part of the sky you’re looking at is away from light pollution. Stargazers can head to Western Massachusetts, New Hampshire, or parts of Cape Cod for better luck viewing stars with the naked eye. Remote camp sites can also offer prime overlooks and open spaces to look up at the sky.

Trevor Ahrendt took a look at Jupiter through a telescope during Public Open Night at Boston University's Coit Observatory, located on the roof above the Astronomy department. Johns, Jason for Boston Globe

If you are looking to stay in Boston, viewing through a telescope is probably the best way to go. The BU Observatory offers public telescope nights every Wednesday the sky is clear through September.

Admission to BU’s telescope nights is free, but ticket registration is required. Tickets go on sale every Thursday at 11 a.m. But due to space constraints, the observatory limits sales to 60 tickets, said Sykes, and they can sell out quick.

Massachusetts astronomers recommend beginners to join amateur clubs, which host regular community events. Most clubs only allow members to come to official events, but memberships are free.

Where can I find local astronomy clubs?

Here are nine astronomy clubs to join across the state of Massachusetts:

Clubs are open to all ages, except for the Boston University Astronomical Society, which is open to undergraduate students.

What some stargazing tips for beginners?

First and foremost, it’s important to be flexible, Aldrich Astronomical Society president Jim Zebrowski said. “Have backup plans to see constellations and planets” if what you are looking for is covered or you have to reschedule, he said.

Also, Zebrowski recommended checking if local libraries have telescopes to rent out as opposed to dropping money on a telescope right away.

Instead, buying a pair of inexpensive binoculars can serve as a worthwhile companion for beginners, especially when looking at bright planets, Gloucester club founder Michael Deneen said.

Barry DeCristofano of the South Shore Astronomical Society recommends keeping a small notebook to jot down what the moon looks like, because “you’ll begin to see the changes,” he said.

Wearing warm clothes is also key even during warmer months, Sykes said, since temperatures drop quickly at night.

And lastly, don’t forget to have fun.

“The sky is dark for 50 percent of our lives,” DeCristofano said. “We should get out, look up, and have fun learning about it.”

