Chelsea man charged with illegally selling machine gun conversion devices

A Chelsea man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for illegally selling machine gun conversion devices and other firearm accessories, officials said.

Michael Williams, 49, was charged with two counts of transferring or possessing a machine gun and one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to the US Attorney’s office.

Williams allegedly sold three machine gun conversion devices and other firearm accessories to an undercover federal agent in January, prosecutors said. Williams has a prior felony conviction that bars him from possessing a gun or ammunition.