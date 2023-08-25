State data show dozens of campus police departments employ officers with sustained complaints

The data, which raise questions of transparency surrounding campus police forces, show that Harvard University’s Police Department lists the most complaints of any Massachusetts campus — with 63 sworn officers, the school reported 77 complaints, including 13 officers who have received at least three complaints each.

A newly released database of police disciplinary records shows that more than two dozen college and university police departments across the state have hired, and in at least one case promoted, officers who have faced multiple sustained complaints throughout their policing careers in Massachusetts.

Steven Catalano, a spokesperson for the department, declined to comment on disciplinary outcomes or processes, but he previously told the Globe that the majority of the 77 complaints involved a motor vehicle accident or the unsafe operation of a car. Harvard has reported two complaints since 2020.

It’s up to police departments to report complaints to the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, or POST, the state agency in charge of overseeing police licensing and reform. And departments may have different reporting standards.

“The HUPD is committed to transparency and our accountability,” Catalano said.

A number of other schools, including Boston College, MIT, Boston University, Mount Wachusett Community College, Wheaton College, and Worcester Polytechnic Institute, and Northeastern University, employ officers with records ranging in severity from motor vehicle accidents and property damage to dishonesty, conducting an unlawful search, excessive use of force, and bias, according to data released earlier this week by POST.

POST said that the data do not reflect unfounded or nonsustained complaints. Sustained complaints are ones where an investigation found a “preponderance of evidence to prove the allegation of an act that was determined to be misconduct,” according to the agency.

The database offers a look into the makeup of campus police departments, which are often not subject to public records laws. Talk of police reform, including within campus ranks, grew after the 2020 police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Amherst College, for example, in 2021 hired a consulting firm to look into whether the college should remove armed police officers from its campus. A spokesperson for the college did not respond to a question about the consultants’ findings.

More recently, Black student groups at Harvard University demanded accountability and increased transparency after an armed campus police response to a hoax emergency call left several Black students traumatized.

Many campus police officers across Massachusetts were disciplined in previous policing jobs before landing on university campuses, a pattern some police reformers say is familiar.

“For some time campus police [departments] have been a landing position for police behaving badly because there’s little oversight on that process,” said Davarian Baldwin, a professor of American studies at Trinity College in Hartford. “There’s a position that campus police are not really police, which of course flies in the face of the growing jurisdiction and power of campus police.”

One active officer at Simmons University in Boston, for example, faced several written warnings, suspension, and retraining for bias and other misconduct in a previous police role — six complaints in total — before joining Simmons’ Police Department. The university’s police chief, Paul Lombardo, said in a statement that while the disciplinary incidents occurred prior to employment at Simmons, all university officers participate in “comprehensive training programs.”

“The Simmons University Police Department is committed to providing a high quality, safe, and welcoming environment for students and our larger community,” Lombardo said. “Throughout the year, the Department has an important role to play in providing preparedness trainings, safety escorts and awareness, self-defense programs, and other critical initiatives.”

One officer at Wheaton College received a 30-day suspension for an incident involving “truthfulness or professional integrity,” before joining the police force at Wheaton College.

“The officer in question was not employed at Wheaton College at the time of the reported incidents,” a college spokesperson said. “We cannot comment on the policies, procedures, and actions of another institution or employer.”

An officer at Mount Wachusett Community College racked up seven complaints between 2006 and 2021, including discipline for fraudulent entries in the campus police log, damage to college property, dangerous operation of a police cruiser, and larceny. The college did not respond to a request for comment.

MIT, which reported 38 complaints among its police ranks between 2005 and 2022, did not respond to requests for comment.

Several officers at Boston University have faced discipline for bias and dishonesty. The university police department reported 28 complaints among its officers between 1993 and 2022.

BU Police Chief Robert Lowe, who took the top job this summer after 22 years with the Cambridge Police Department, said in a statement that when his department receives a complaint, it is reviewed by a command staff member. Once a complaint has been investigated, it is forwarded to Lowe’s office for additional review.

“We are committed to providing a high level of service and being accountable to the community we serve, including ensuring appropriate administrative review policies are in place and adhered to,” Lowe said.

One officer at Northeastern University faced two complaints of bias and another officer collected five misconduct complaints. The university declined to comment on personnel matters.

Boston College, with a total of 15 sustained complaints, including one officer who faced a 30-day suspension for neglect of duty and insubordination, did not respond to requests for comment. Worcester Polytechnic Institute, with four sustained complaints, including one officer disciplined for drug and alcohol abuse, and untruthfulness, also did not respond to requests for comment.

Jason Kapurch, police chief at Worcester State University, applauded the POST database as a useful tool for the community. The public university reported four incidents between 2019 and 2021, none of which Kapurch said involved bias or abuse of force.

“It’s checks and balances for all of us,” Kapurch said in a phone interview. “We want to be transparent with the community.”

Twenty-six colleges, including Tufts University, Assumption University, and Mount Holyoke College, reported that they have not sustained a single complaint against an officer who is active or left to avoid discipline. Private colleges’ campus police forces in Massachusetts are not subject to public record laws.

“That allows them to not have to answer to the public for anything, even if they have public jurisdiction,” Baldwin said.

