Doulas advocate for higher compensation under proposed MassHealth regulations

Doulas, midwives, and birth advocates testified at the virtual hearing held on Zoom that the proposed compensation rates would severely underpay doulas, who already struggle to be adequately compensated for their services. They also pushed for the state’s Medicaid provider to cover longer appointment times than currently suggested, which they say is necessary for them to offer adequate support to their patients.

The Executive Office of Health and Human Services held the hearing Friday morning on proposed regulation that would govern how much doulas are paid if they become covered by MassHealth, a move expected to happen by October as part of the state’s efforts to reduce racial inequities in maternal outcomes.

As MassHealth considers covering doula care for pregnant and postpartum patients, a move intended to improve maternal outcomes for the most vulnerable populations, it must be sure to adequately compensate doulas, advocates said Friday at a public hearing.

According to a recent report by the state Department of Public Health, serious labor and delivery complications nearly doubled in Massachusetts over the past decade, disproportionately affecting women of color and people with disabilities, with Black women seeing the worst outcomes. Black women in Massachusetts also remain more than twice as likely to die during childbirth as their white counterparts.

Studies have shown that doulas, who offer nonclinical emotional and informational support to families during and after pregnancy, can reduce racial disparities and improve maternal outcomes, leading to fewer unnecessary C-sections, preterm births, and postpartum readmissions. MassHealth does not currently cover these services but, under proposed regulations, could begin to on or after Oct. 30.

Under the suggested rate, doulas would be paid $100 to $150 for hour-long visits with MassHealth members during pregnancy or after birth and $700 for labor and delivery support — much less than what most private doulas charge, according to Ellen Lapowsky, a certified nurse midwife at Cambridge Health Alliance.

Unless higher compensation is offered, more experienced doulas won’t register to become MassHealth providers, creating a “two-tier system” where MassHealth members are served by newer and less experienced doulas while more experienced professionals continue offering private services to those who can afford them, Lapowsky said. She recommended that the state’s Medicaid program offer at least $2,500 for services throughout the pregnancy and $1,200 for labor and delivery support.

“Doulas don’t get health care benefits, sick or vacation time and remain an undervalued and marginalized profession,” she said. “I beg you to pay [them] a living wage, which I don’t think this is.”

Natasha Trapp has been supporting pregnant patients in Central Massachusetts for seven years and could not afford to take on MassHealth unless they offer increased payments, she said. Like most doulas, she is self-employed and has to cover the cost of her own training, health insurance, retirement plans, and other expenses that she urges HHS to keep in mind when finalizing regulations.

“I consider myself experienced, and my fee is $2,500,” she said. “The proposed compensation offers about half of that.”

It is already hard for many doulas to make ends meet without taking on additional jobs because there is so much uncompensated labor they do, like spending additional time with patients and always being “on call” to answer messages, said Enedina Walsh, who has worked as a birth doula for more than 23 years. “Many of us have to get a second job or take money from our retirement,” she said.

Walsh and others at the hearing also urged Health and Human Services to expand the length of covered appointments, to allow doulas the time they need to support patients. Déu Almeida, operations manager of Boston Medical Center’s Birth Sister program, a multi-cultural doula service that offers at-risk mothers free support, said the birth sisters spend an average of 88 minutes with patients.

Lorenza Holt, co-lead of the Massachusetts Doula Coalition and long-time doula trainer, said the average prenatal visit in her experience lasts 2.5 hours, much higher than the 60- to 90-minute window Health and Human Services has offered to cover, with many requiring more time. As each family’s requirements differ, she recommended that doulas be compensated on an hourly basis at a rate of $100 per hour.

“If we are to improve outcomes for our most at-risk communities, doulas are going to need more hours, not less,” she said.

Laura Pichardo, a birth sister at Boston Medical Center, said that time is sorely needed, especially when working with new patients, to establish trust and a comfort level, which is crucial for doulas to be able to advocate for mothers.

“Prenatal visits can take up to two hours per visit and the amount of time it takes to create a trusting relationship can take three to four visits,” she said.

Massachusetts is part of a wave of states moving to implement coverage of doula services, including New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Currently, 10 states and Washington D.C. provide reimbursement on Medicaid plans, according to data from the National Health Law Program.

Zeina Mohammed can be reached at zeina.mohammed@globe.com. Follow her @_ZeinaMohammed.