Former Boy Scout leader charged with sexually assaulting boys in his troop

PROVIDENCE — A former Scout leader who served time for molesting three Boy Scouts decades ago on Friday was charged with sexually assaulting a fourth Boy Scout.
Michael Chalk, 61, who is a registered sex offender, was indicted by a statewide grand jury on new charges of sexually assaulting a juvenile male victim in the early 1980s in Central Falls, R.I.
Chalk was the leader of a Boy Scout troop in Central Falls that held its meetings at St. Matthew’s Church. He is alleged to have molested one of the boys who was under 14 years old multiple times between 1982 and 1984 at that church, according to the secret indictment handed down by a statewide grand jury. After the indictment was unsealed, Chalk was arraigned in Providence County Superior Court.
In 1999, Chalk, then 37, was convicted of sexual assault and molestation of three Boy Scouts. One of the assaults occurred inside a tent at Camp Yawgood in Hopkinton, a 1,800-acre camp several hundred scouts from Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Vermont, and other states head to each year. He was sentenced to serve 20 years at the Adult Correctional Institution, followed by a 20-year suspended sentence.
Chalk also worked as a specialist for children at Harmony Hill House, which was a residential group home for troubled boys in Gloucester, R.I.
Chalk is expected back in court on Oct. 26. Corporal Kyle Draper of the Rhode Island State Police and Special Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Burke are leading the investigation and prosecution of the case.
