Former Boy Scout leader charged with sexually assaulting boys in his troop

PROVIDENCE — A former Scout leader who served time for molesting three Boy Scouts decades ago on Friday was charged with sexually assaulting a fourth Boy Scout.

Michael Chalk, 61, who is a registered sex offender, was indicted by a statewide grand jury on new charges of sexually assaulting a juvenile male victim in the early 1980s in Central Falls, R.I.

Michael B. Chalk, 61, of Pawtucket, R.I. is a Level 3 registered sex offender. R.I. Sex Offender Registry

Chalk was the leader of a Boy Scout troop in Central Falls that held its meetings at St. Matthew’s Church. He is alleged to have molested one of the boys who was under 14 years old multiple times between 1982 and 1984 at that church, according to the secret indictment handed down by a statewide grand jury. After the indictment was unsealed, Chalk was arraigned in Providence County Superior Court.