Hot air balloon lands on highway in Vermont

A hot air balloon landed on a highway in Vermont Wednesday.

Around 8 p.m., firefighters in Hartford went to Interstate 91 to prepare for the balloon to make an unplanned landing, officials said. After hovering about 30 feet in the air, the balloon landed safely in the road.

The balloon remained inflated until the left lanes in both directions were closed, and the highway was restricted to one lane for around 25 minutes while the balloon was deflated and packed up.