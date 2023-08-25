Hot air balloon lands on highway in Vermont

A hot air balloon landed on a highway in Vermont Wednesday.
Around 8 p.m., firefighters in Hartford went to Interstate 91 to prepare for the balloon to make an unplanned landing, officials said. After hovering about 30 feet in the air, the balloon landed safely in the road.
The balloon remained inflated until the left lanes in both directions were closed, and the highway was restricted to one lane for around 25 minutes while the balloon was deflated and packed up.
“The balloon had become stalled in flight and, as darkness was approaching, was unable to secure a safe landing spot other than the interstate,” officials said. “Pilot was Chris Ritland, who did a good job of landing the balloon safely in the median and avoiding any issues.”
