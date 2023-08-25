‘Huge step’ taken for new Central Falls High School

This week, the Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corporation closed on a $93.5 million bond issue to finance the construction, furnishing, and ‎equipping of a new 123,844-square-foot high school at Lonsdale Avenue and Higginson Avenue.

So now Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera is excited that plans are progressing for a new $108 million high school to replace the 96-year-old building where she and generations of other city residents went to school.

PROVIDENCE — When she graduated from in 1995, Central Falls High School was already in lousy condition. And when she was sworn in as a City Council member in 2017, she saw ceiling debris falling on the high school stage.

“This is such a huge step,” Rivera said Friday. “I think a lot about the education of the students of Central Falls and how important it would be for them to have a safe, new high school.”

She said the new high school will change the lives of students in Central Falls, an impoverished 1.3-square-mile, majority-Latino city that emerged from bankruptcy in 2012 and was a hot spot during the pandemic.

“Right now, they are going to a high school that I’m not even sure these kids want to walk into,” Rivera said. “They go because they have to.”

The existing Central Falls High School building. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Built in 1927, the high school building at 24 Summer St. has been beset by leaky roofs, balky boilers, mold, peeling paint, and falling debris. But architectural renderings reveal plans for a shiny new high school on Higginson Avenue, near existing athletic fields and basketball courts.

“When you show people that you care for them, that you value them, that you appreciate them, then they are going to be able to give more of themselves,” Rivera said. “And they are going to see the value of their education.”

The project will demonstrate to students how much Central Falls leaders advocated for them, she said.

“This is not for me,” Rivera said. “This is for them. This is for the future of Central Falls.”

Kim Mooers, executive director of the Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corporation, said that with the state’s credit supporting the bonds, the city was able to secure financing at a lower cost for the high school project. The bonds sold at a premium of $7.79 million, yielding just over $100 million for project costs, she said.

The bonds are the first issuance under state legislation authorizing up to $144 million in bonds for the Central Falls schools, including up to $120 million for the new high school. The state took over financial control of the city’s school district more than 30 years ago, and payments on the bonds are subject to annual state appropriations.

Central Falls City Solicitor Matthew Jerzyk said that after doing enrollment projections and value engineering, the high school project is expected to total $108 million, and $7 million has already been spent on environmental work and site preparation.

Renderings from Ai3 Architects of the proposed new Central Falls High School. Handout

With a city budget of $20.4 million, Central Falls could not afford to front all the money for the borrowing, but the “historic” state legislation allowed the state and city to do the bonding together, he said, and that agreement involved cooperation between many levels of local and state government.

“People say government is broken and doesn’t work,” Jerzyk said. “But this is an example of everyone putting their best foot forward for the kids.”

Channavy Chhay, chair of the Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corporation board of directors, said, “RIHEBC was honored to facilitate and issue this bond to construct a new high school in Central Falls, marking a significant step towards advancing the educational infrastructure in the city.”

Rhode Island General Treasurer James A. Diossa — a former Central Falls mayor and a Central Falls High School graduate — said, “All children in Rhode Island deserve a learning environment where they are motivated and safe. This school construction bond will ensure students in Central Falls have the infrastructure required to reach their full potential. The quality bond rating demonstrates once again that Rhode Island is a great place to invest.”

Rivera said the next step is to hire a construction manager, and she is hoping to hold a ground-breaking ceremony in December 2023 or January 2024.

Environmental concerns arose regarding flooding in the area of the proposed new high school, she said. “There has been always been flooding on Higginson, so that is something we are working on. We are going to make sure it’s going to work.”

If all goes well, the school could open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in fall 2025, she said. “A lot of things can happen. I am pushing for fall 2025, but with the cost of materials and other factors, I will be happy if it opens between fall 2025 and fall 2026.”

Rivera said no decision has been made about what to do with the old high school building. Options include turning it into a school building for kindergarten through eighth grade, using it for housing, or selling it. “Many things can happen, but we still have time to go,” she said.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.