Hundreds of bags of drugs allegedly thrown from a vehicle in Bernardston during police chase

Three suspects are in custody after hundreds of bags of drugs were allegedly thrown from a vehicle during a police chase in Bernardston, officials said.

Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, a State Police trooper heading north on Route 91 in Greenfield tried to pull over a driver, but the car sped away at more than 120 miles per hour and got off the highway at Exit 46, police said.

When the car got back on the highway, the suspects began throwing hundreds of bags of suspected narcotics out of it, police said. During the chase, the car was “operating erratically” and at one point swerved directly at a cruiser, police said.