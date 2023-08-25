scorecardresearch Skip to main content
If only the candidates for Congress would buy us some 🍰

By Dan McGowan Globe Columnist,Updated August 25, 2023, 28 minutes ago
A slice of Gregg's six-layer Death by Chocolate cake.Gregg's Facebook page

The Democratic candidates in the special election for Rhode Island’s First Congressional District seat could have combined to buy every person who votes in the Sept. 5 primary a slice of Death by Chocolate cake from Gregg’s if they hadn’t wasted their money on TV commercials, yard signs, and bumper stickers.

The latest round of fundraising reports in the race were due to the Federal Election Commission at midnight, and we now know that 10 of the Democrats who are running have spent more than $2.6 million since entering the race.

Using DoorDash’s $10.54 per slice cost for Death by Chocolate, that means the candidates could have bought at least 252,822 slices of cake. There are 338,000 registered voters in the First District, so some would have had to share.

Here’s a look at how much these 10 Democrats had spent as of Aug. 16.

Note: Reports for state Senator Ana Quezada, Spencer Dickinson, and Allen Waters had not been posted as of 3 a.m.

Don Carlson

Amount spent: $703,866

Slices of 🍰 that buys: 66,780

Sabina Matos

Amount spent: $452,718

Slices of 🍰 that buys: 42,952

Gabe Amo

Amount spent: $449,164

Slices of 🍰 that buys: 42,615

Aaron Regunberg

Amount spent: $438,556

Slices of 🍰 that buys: 41,608

Sandra Cano

Amount spent: $247,796

Slices of 🍰 that buys: 23,510

John Goncalves

Amount spent: $164,644

Slices of 🍰 that buys: 15,620

Walter Berbrick

Amount spent: $132,976

Slices of 🍰 that buys: 12,616

Stephen Casey

Amount spent: $35,633

Slices of 🍰 that buys: 3,380

Ana Quezada

(Total as of June 30)

Amount spent: $28,247

Slices of 🍰 that buys: 2,679

Stephanie Beauté

Amount spent: $11,144

Slices of 🍰 that buys: 1,057

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, links to interesting stories, and more. If you’d like to receive it via email Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.

