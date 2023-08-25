If only the candidates for Congress would buy us some 🍰

The Democratic candidates in the special election for Rhode Island’s First Congressional District seat could have combined to buy every person who votes in the Sept. 5 primary a slice of Death by Chocolate cake from Gregg’s if they hadn’t wasted their money on TV commercials, yard signs, and bumper stickers.

The latest round of fundraising reports in the race were due to the Federal Election Commission at midnight, and we now know that 10 of the Democrats who are running have spent more than $2.6 million since entering the race.

Using DoorDash’s $10.54 per slice cost for Death by Chocolate, that means the candidates could have bought at least 252,822 slices of cake. There are 338,000 registered voters in the First District, so some would have had to share.