If only the candidates for Congress would buy us some 🍰

The Democratic candidates in the special election for Rhode Island’s First Congressional District seat could have combined to buy every person who votes in the Sept. 5 primary a slice of Death by Chocolate cake from Gregg’s if they hadn’t wasted their money on TV commercials, yard signs, and bumper stickers.
The latest round of fundraising reports in the race were due to the Federal Election Commission at midnight, and we now know that 10 of the Democrats who are running have spent more than $2.6 million since entering the race.
Using DoorDash’s $10.54 per slice cost for Death by Chocolate, that means the candidates could have bought at least 252,822 slices of cake. There are 338,000 registered voters in the First District, so some would have had to share.
Here’s a look at how much these 10 Democrats had spent as of Aug. 16.
Note: Reports for state Senator Ana Quezada, Spencer Dickinson, and Allen Waters had not been posted as of 3 a.m.
Don Carlson
Amount spent: $703,866
Slices of 🍰 that buys: 66,780
Sabina Matos
Amount spent: $452,718
Slices of 🍰 that buys: 42,952
Gabe Amo
Amount spent: $449,164
Slices of 🍰 that buys: 42,615
Aaron Regunberg
Amount spent: $438,556
Slices of 🍰 that buys: 41,608
Sandra Cano
Amount spent: $247,796
Slices of 🍰 that buys: 23,510
John Goncalves
Amount spent: $164,644
Slices of 🍰 that buys: 15,620
Walter Berbrick
Amount spent: $132,976
Slices of 🍰 that buys: 12,616
Stephen Casey
Amount spent: $35,633
Slices of 🍰 that buys: 3,380
Ana Quezada
(Total as of June 30)
Amount spent: $28,247
Slices of 🍰 that buys: 2,679
Stephanie Beauté
Amount spent: $11,144
Slices of 🍰 that buys: 1,057
Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.