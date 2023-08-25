In Karen Read case, Norfolk DA tells conspiracy theorists ‘innuendo is not evidence’

“It should be an outrage to any decent person — and it needs to stop,” said Morrissey, who along with a video, released a three-page transcript of the statement. “Innuendo is not evidence. False narratives are not evidence.”

The statement was a highly unusual move in a case that has since been thrown into the national spotlight in part because of internet theories, and a first for DA Michael W. Morrissey, who has been the Norfolk district attorney for 12 years.

A conspiracy theory run amok in Canton over the death of an off-duty Boston police officer prompted the Norfolk district attorney on Friday to issue a video statement condemning the “absolutely baseless” harassment and vilification of witnesses in the case.

“These people were not part of a conspiracy and ... have not engaged in any cover up,” Morrissey said of the family at the center of the conspiracy theories. “To have them accused of murder is outrageous. To have them harassed and intimidated based on false narratives and accusations is wrong. They are witnesses doing what our justice system asks of them.”

Karen Read is accused of hitting her boyfriend, Boston police Officer John O’Keefe, with her car and leaving him unconscious in a snowbank during a blizzard last year. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter while driving impaired, and leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and death.

Authorities allege that after arguing with O’Keefe, Read dropped him off at a Canton home owned by a fellow Boston police officer, made a three-point turn to leave, hit O’Keefe with her SUV, and left him there.

Read’s attorneys have argued that there is a coverup between local and State Police investigating the case, and have asserted O’Keefe was beaten in the basement of the home after he was dropped off there, and the family dog, a German shepherd, attacked him and injured his right arm.

Around 6 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2022, Read returned to the home and discovered O’Keefe’s unconscious body in a snowbank during a blizzard. O’Keefe was later pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton.

Morrissey’s statement said location data from O’Keefe’s phone, which was found on the lawn beneath his body, shows O’Keefe never entered the home at 34 Fairview Road on the night he died.

“There was no fight inside that home,” Morrissey said. “John O’Keefe did not enter the home.”

Statements from 11 people corroborated that information, Morrissey said. “Zero people have said that they saw him enter the home. Zero. No one,” Morrissey said.

Attorneys for Read could not be immediately reached for comment regarding Morrissey’s Friday statement.

An 18-year-old nephew of the homeowner has been especially vilified, Morrissey said, with some accusing him of attacking O’Keefe.

The nephew had left his uncle’s home before Read ever dropped O’Keefe off and “did not commit murder,” Morrissey said.

“I am asking the Canton community and everyone who feels invested in this case to hear all of the actual evidence at trial before assigning guilt to people who have done nothing wrong,” Morrissey said. “And certainly before taking it upon yourself to harass citizens who, evidence shows, have done nothing in this matter but come forward and bear witness.”

In July, Read’s case was launched into the national spotlight after NBC’s “Dateline” revealed it would release an episode with an exclusive interview with the Mansfield resident.

A clip of the interview posted online includes security video from earlier in the night, which appears to show Read and O’Keefe embracing at a bar, though no new details were revealed in the NBC story.

In her first public statement since the accident, Read told reporters outside the courthouse earlier this month, “We know who did it.”

The statement came after Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly J. Cannone quashed defense subpoenas for two witnesses, and took under advisement a third defense request to examine the witnesses’ cellphone records.

“It feels we’re the only ones fighting for the truth of what happened to John O’Keefe,” Read told reporters. “And me and my family and my attorneys and my team have marshalled every resource to get to the truth. It just feels like no one else wants it.”

Morrissey refuted the idea that multiple agencies had joined together in “a vast conspiracy” and that a State Police trooper had planted evidence at the scene of the crime.

“Conspiracy theories are not evidence,” Morrissey said. “What is happening to these innocent people, these witnesses, is wrong and it needs to stop.”

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.