Lawyers for Maine man accused of attacking NYPD officers on New Year’s Eve seek dismissal of some charges

In a dismissal motion filed last month in US District Court in Manhattan, lawyers for Trevor Thomas Bickford, of Wells, Maine, said the seven-count indictment includes one charge that he plotted to kill military-aged men on New Year’s Eve and three counts that he tried to kill each of the officers, who were bludgeoned and slashed with a foot-long knife before one of them shot Bickford.

Lawyers for a Maine man who allegedly tried to kill three New York City police officers during a knife attack in Times Square on New Year’s Eve are asking a federal judge to dismiss some of the charges against him, asserting that some counts could subject him to double jeopardy and have “inflated” his alleged criminality.

Bickford, then 19, was in the midst of “a psychotic break” during the attack, his lawyers wrote. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

“Because the indictment charges at most three acts of attempted murder — either the overall plan to murder military-aged men on New Year’s Eve (Count One) or each of the attacks on the three individual officers (Counts Two through Four) — punishment for all four counts would violate the Double Jeopardy Clause,” the defense wrote.

“By improperly inflating the number of counts, the government makes it appear that Mr. Bickford committed four acts of attempted murder, when at most he committed three,” his lawyers added. “Merely reading the indictment to the jury or outlining the charges in the government’s opening statement will, therefore, cause Mr. Bickford irreparable prejudice at trial.”

Bickford’s lawyers are asking Judge P. Kevin Castel to direct prosecutors to proceed on either count one, with counts two through four dismissed, or vice versa.

Prosecutors pushed back in a filing this month, writing that the first count is “predicated on the defendant’s premeditated plan to wage jihad by killing military-aged men working for the U.S. Government.”

While Bickford is not accused of attacking anyone besides the police officers, he was “intent on waging jihad by killing” government officials and “spent months consuming materials espousing radical Islamic ideology,” prosecutors wrote.

In the months before the attack, Bickford “focused on traveling overseas to support the Taliban” in Afghanistan or elsewhere, prosecutors said.

“Ultimately, the defendant decided that he would not travel overseas and instead turned his attention to an attack here, in the United States,” prosecutors wrote.

That planning, and the decision to travel to New York, is encompassed in the first charge, prosecutors said.

In the week before the attack, Bickford “conducted extensive research relating to his plan to wage jihad, and in particular, to plan an attack in New York City on New Year’s Eve; he even tried to purchase a firearm and ammunition but ultimately settled on a foot-long blade as his weapon of choice,” prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said that plot was separate from the attack against the police officers, which left one of the officers with “blood pouring down from his head into his eyes” and was captured on police body cameras.

The second officer who was assaulted shot Bickford in the right shoulder, ending the attack.

The first officer attacked suffered a skull fracture and a laceration to the back of his head and needed more than a dozen stitches, while the second officer suffered serious neck pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, and headaches, prosecutors said. The third officer also required multiple stitches to his head.

After waiving his Miranda rights at the hospital, Bickford admitted he had attacked the officers in the name of jihad.

“When asked why he decided to attack the first officer, the defendant stated that the officer was a man in uniform who had a weapon; that all men of military age were his targets; that no one can work for the U.S. Government and be a true Muslim, because the U.S. Government supports Israel; and that he wanted to kill as many of these targets as he could,” prosecutors wrote.

Castel hasn’t indicated when he’ll rule on the defense motion. A trial date hasn’t been set. The next hearing’s scheduled for Sept. 13.

















