Wu announces Mass. and Cass plan to make clearing encampments easier and open 30 shelter beds

The shelter initiative is part of a new strategy by city officials to respond to the myriad public health and quality-of-life problems in the area around Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, the city’s top public health official said during a virtual meeting Tuesday with the South End Forum, an umbrella organization for neighborhood groups.

The announcement was made during a Friday news conference attended by law enforcement, politicians, and advocates.

Mayor Michelle Wu and other city brass outlined a new strategy to reduce violence in the Mass. and Cass area Friday, including a new ordinance that would make it easier to clear encampments and plans to open a new safe sleeping space that could accommodate up to 30 people.

Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission, said during the virtual meeting that the safe sleeping space on Mass. Ave. is intended to be a temporary solution while authorities “bring some order” to Atkinson Street, which has been wracked by violence recently.

“This is not a long-term plan at all,” she told the neighborhood group.

At the South End Zoom meeting, the reaction was swift, harsh, and overwhelmingly negative. Residents were frustrated at what they perceived to be another burden placed upon their neighborhood, which is already a hub of social services — including homeless shelters — for unhoused people and those struggling with addiction.

Multiple people wondered aloud: Why couldn’t the city find another spot to host the 30 individuals?

“This is ridiculous,” said state Representative John Moran, his voice rising. “I’ve had it. We’re not putting a fourth shelter in the South End.”

“We are tired of Band-Aids,” said George Stergios, an area resident. “This is another Band-Aid.”

The city’s new plan comes amid concerns about spikes in violence at Mass. and Cass. Earlier this month, Wu said the area had reached a “new level of public safety alarm,” following of a surge in violence over the summer.

In July and August, there have been about seven assaults per week in the Mass. and Cass area, more than double the norm, city officials said at the South End meeting. Recently, a triple stabbing prompted street outreach workers to pull out from the area temporarily, and many agencies are calling for a sharper focus on safety. Public safety calls for service for the area have increased 10 percent year-over-year.

