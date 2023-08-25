Massive 100-mile algal bloom spotted in Gulf of Maine

Scientists in the region say it’s the first time they’ve seen a bloom of that magnitude at this time of the year.

CONCORD, N.H. — Phytoplankton blooming in the Gulf of Maine is normal. But a bloom spreading over 100 miles, from Maine to Massachusetts?

Satellite images of the Gulf of Maine compare chlorophyll concentrations from August 2023 to those from 2022.

“The density of the bloom — meaning how many cells make up the bloom — is the highest I’ve ever seen for this particular species,” said Liz Harvey, a researcher and biology professor at the University of New Hampshire. She said the bloom has captured the attention of many scientists in the region because of how unusual it is.

“Normally we aren’t seeing anything close to these numbers,” Harvey said.

A nearshore Gulf of Maine water sample full of Tripos Muelleri collected in May 2023. Joe Vallino/Marine Biological Laboratory

And, while scientists expect to see blooms for a few weeks during the spring, they don’t typically last as long as this bloom, which was first spotted in April.

Researchers including Harvey are monitoring and studying the bloom to better understand what caused it, why it’s stuck around for so long, and what will happen to the water when it dies off. Harvey hopes research will yield some answers by early 2024.

“Everything is on the table at this point,” Harvey said. Scientists are looking at environmental conditions like salinity, the fact that water was warmer in the Gulf of Maine this summer, the movement of water, and heavy rains as potential factors that could have contributed to the cause of the bloom.

As a scientist, Harvey said the bloom is an exciting mystery, but as a citizen, she’s wary about what it will mean long term for the Gulf of Maine and people’s activities there.

The coffee-colored Tripos Muelleri bloom is made up of phytoplankton, which are small, single-cell organisms that photosynthesize. A bloom happens when a lot of those cells are gathered together. It is not toxic.

Right now, the bloom stretches from north of Georges Bank to Cape Cod. It was initially observed near the coast but has since moved farther offshore.

Rainy weather has made it difficult to track by satellite imaging, according to Harvey. And it’s possible that parts of the bloom aren’t visible on the surface of the water. Other researchers are tracking and studying it by taking water samples.

“We’ve been monitoring things like the carbon dioxide levels and surface ocean water for close to 20 years, and this summer, we saw the lowest levels we recorded that were associated with this bloom,” said Christopher Hunt, a research professor at the University of New Hampshire.

One concern is that as the bloom dies off it could decrease how much oxygen is available in the water. That can cause a condition called hypoxia, in which a lot of nutrients are deposited into the water. That can have a negative impact on shellfish and fish that can perish without enough oxygen to breathe. In 2020, New Hampshire’s fishing industry generated around $700 million in sales across 5,000 jobs, according to the latest data from NOAA.

1976 was the last time there was a large Tripos muelleri bloom. It happened off the coast of New York and contributed to what scientists estimated at the time to be a $60 million loss in fish and shellfish hauls, including lobster, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Hunt said researchers are paying close attention to see if that happens in the Gulf of Maine, but they can’t yet be sure.

“We’re collecting the data, so we’ll try to catch it if it does happen,” he said.

Scientists have deployed a slocum glider to study what’s happening in the water. Hunt said the glider, operated by the University of Maine, is an eight-or-so-foot-long torpedo that can travel 300 meters down into the depths of the Gulf of Maine. It undulates in the water, so sensors that are attached to it can send data back to the lab about water quality conditions.

Hunt called it the cutting edge of oceanography.

Both Hunt and Harvey said it’s unlikely that the bloom will survive through the light-starved winter months. The next test? Whether it returns next year.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com.