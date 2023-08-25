scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Heavy rain could turn to thunderstorms in Mass. on Friday, forecasters say

By Talia Lissauer Globe Correspondent,Updated August 25, 2023, 49 minutes ago
Heavy rains are in Massachusetts on Friday, with possible flooding, according to the National Weather Service. Isolated thunderstorms are also expected.

“Timing the showers will be complicated today,” forecasters wrote in a 7:40 a.m. discussion post. “Thinking periodic showers continue through today, with downpours in spots.”

There’s only a slight chance of thunderstorms, forecasters said, but the likelihood increases in the later morning.

There is a chance of rain on Saturday, while Sunday and Monday look to be dry, forecasters wrote.

