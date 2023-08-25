Heavy rain could turn to thunderstorms in Mass. on Friday, forecasters say

Heavy rains are in Massachusetts on Friday, with possible flooding, according to the National Weather Service. Isolated thunderstorms are also expected.
“Timing the showers will be complicated today,” forecasters wrote in a 7:40 a.m. discussion post. “Thinking periodic showers continue through today, with downpours in spots.”
[Friday] Here's one model's interpretation of today's rain. Showers more persistent across eastern southern New England, with a lull in the action across the CT River Valley this afternoon. A few heavier showers may have embedded thunder. pic.twitter.com/NayBgQO2hi— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 25, 2023
There’s only a slight chance of thunderstorms, forecasters said, but the likelihood increases in the later morning.
There is a chance of rain on Saturday, while Sunday and Monday look to be dry, forecasters wrote.
