Peabody police officer shoots dog that attacked and injured two people

A Peabody police officer shot a dog after it attacked a man and a woman on Thursday, causing extensive injuries.

At 10:45 p.m., the officer responded to a distress call at 22 Endicott St. and saw two people “actively being attacked by their dog,” police said in a statement. Already badly hurt, the couple were standing on top of a car and the dog “was still acting in an aggressive manner, trying to get to both parties,” police said.

When the officer arrived, the man, who was bleeding heavily, and the woman tried to get down from the car, but the dog attacked them again, “latching onto the female’s head and shaking her,” police said.