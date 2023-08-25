Peabody police officer shoots dog that attacked and injured two people

A Peabody police officer shot a dog after it attacked a man and a woman on Thursday, causing extensive injuries.
At 10:45 p.m., the officer responded to a distress call at 22 Endicott St. and saw two people “actively being attacked by their dog,” police said in a statement. Already badly hurt, the couple were standing on top of a car and the dog “was still acting in an aggressive manner, trying to get to both parties,” police said.
When the officer arrived, the man, who was bleeding heavily, and the woman tried to get down from the car, but the dog attacked them again, “latching onto the female’s head and shaking her,” police said.
Advertisement
“The officer felt the female party was in danger of serious bodily injury or death,” police said. “The officer used his service firearm to neutralize the dog.”
The man and the woman received medical aid before they were taken to a hospital, police said. The woman has since been released from the hospital, while the man is still being treated, police said Friday.
Police could not be reached for further comment. The incident is under investigation by local and state police.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.