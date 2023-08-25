Springfield man, 30, charged with drunk driving after crashing into Jiffy Lube

Ingalls tried to pull the driver over, but Joseph Tetreault, 30, allegedly refused to comply and “rather quickly accelerated to a very high rate of speed,” police said.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, East Longmeadow police Sergeant Michael Ingalls saw the Jeep entering a rotary without stopping at a stop sign.

A Springfield man was allegedly drunk behind the wheel when he refused to stop for a police officer in East Longmeadow before crashing his Jeep Wrangler into a local Jiffy Lube, authorities said.

“The Jeep operator passed multiple vehicles and Sergeant Ingalls decided to stop his pursuit near North Main and Dearborn Street,” police said.

Traveling at more than 80 miles per hour, the Jeep briefly went airborne before smashing into the corner of a Jiffy Lube, leaving a gaping hole at the base of the building, officials said.

“The Jiffy Lube is making repairs under the guidance of the East Longmeadow Building Inspector and hopes to be open again for business soon,” police said.

Tetreault was arraigned in Palmer District Court, where he pleaded not guilty to drunk driving, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop/yield, and failure to stop for police, records show.

He was released on personal recognizance, records show. Tetreault’s lawyer didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

After his arrest, Tetreault “was very apologetic and stated he was sorry for fleeing from my cruiser, adding he had a little too much to drink tonight which wasn’t his normal behavior,” Ingalls wrote in a police report.

During the booking process, Tetreault said he drank eight to 12 beers and one shot of alcohol between 8:30 p.m. and 1:15 a.m., Ingalls wrote.

Tetreault blew a 0.13 on his breath test, well above the .08 legal blood alcohol limit, according to the report.

Tetreault’s next hearing is slated for Nov. 1, records show.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.