With higher demand for driver’s licenses as undocumented immigrants are now eligible, long wait times for some

Undocumented immigrants seeking a license for the first time must start with a learner’s permit, like all drivers, while those who received licenses in other states can convert to a Massachusetts license.

The RMV has issued more than 21,000 learner’s permits since the law took effect on July 1, according to figures provided by the agency, a whopping 137 percent increase over the same period last summer, and has processed more than 12,000 conversions of out-of-state licenses, marking a 255 percent increase.

Amid a huge spike in demand, wait times to get a driver’s license in Massachusetts have increased as the Registry of Motor Vehicles works to keep up with an influx of undocumented immigrants who have been able to apply for licenses for the first time under a new law.

Advertisement

The RMV, which added staff to its service centers and expanded the number of road test sites, is adding even more capacity, said Registrar Colleen Ogilvie, and has worked with immigrant advocacy groups to remedy problems involving translations.

Wait times for booking a permit appointment are about six weeks now, Ogilvie said, up from last summer when it took about four weeks to book any kind of appointment at the RMV. The agency did not previously track wait times by type of appointment. Wait times for booking a road test are about 30 days, up from about 28 days last summer, Ogilvie said.

“As we add staff, we expect it to go down,” Ogilvie said. “We know that the customer experience and wait time are very important.”

The process to obtain a license for someone who does not have one from another state involves several steps, said Ogilvie. First, the person must make an appointment at an RMV site to obtain a learner’s permit.

Then, at the appointment, the person must present their application and all of their identification documents — with certified translations on the translator’s letterhead when the documents aren’t in English. Once there, the person has the option of taking the learner’s permit exam on site or at home.

Advertisement

After passing the exam, the person must schedule a road test. Once the person has passed the road test, their permit serves as their driver’s license until the license arrives in the mail, according to the RMV website.

In anticipation of the law taking effect, the RMV added staff to its service centers and road test sites. Before July 1, the RMV was conducting around 10,000 transactions on a given day, according to figures provided by the agency. As of last week, the RMV was doing around 11,000 transactions per day, the agency said. This summer, the RMV has added nine road test sites, bringing the total to 30 statewide.

“We are seeing people go through the process,” said Laura Rótolo, field director at the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts. “We are very pleased with the progress so far.”

Still, there have been several bumps in the road, advocates said.

At first, the RMV was providing confirmation emails for appointments only in English, but has since updated the emails to provide links to translations, Rótolo said.

And the template for the translation certification did not specify that the translator’s letterhead was required. Now, it does, said Julia Schlozman, staff attorney at the Jewish Alliance for Law and Social Action, a nonprofit that advocated for the new law.

Advertisement

The hiccups caused a lot of confusion, said Lucy Pineda, director of Latinos Unidos MA, forcing applicants to come back to the RMV a different day.

“People are losing a day of work,” Pineda said in Spanish.

Ogilvie said RMV staff have been meeting weekly with advocates to work out the kinks.

“I have every expectation that Massachusetts, like all of the other states that allow people regardless of immigration status to get licenses, will be able to handle this, that things are gonna work themselves out,” said Schlozman.

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her @taydolven.