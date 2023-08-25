Before child died in custody, CBP tried to replace medical contractor

Loyal Source has obtained CBP contracts worth at least $630 million since 2015, according to government records. Over the past nine months, the company has slowed the agency’s attempts to hire a different medical provider by filing protests about contract requirements, records show.

The company, Florida-based Loyal Source Government Services, LLC, provides medical services for several federal agencies including CBP, which operates dozens of facilities where migrants are temporarily detained.

The company operating the medical ward where an 8-year-old girl died while in US border custody in May was not approved for a new contract last year but remains on the job because US Customs and Border Protection has failed to hire a replacement, federal records show.

Loyal Source’s quality of care and staffing have been under scrutiny since the May 17 death of Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez, who was infected with the flu while in CBP custody after crossing the Rio Grande into South Texas with her family. As the child’s symptoms worsened and her mother pleaded for urgent care, medical staff did not call a doctor and mishandled files showing Reyes Alvarez had a heart condition and sickle cell disease, according to a CBP timeline.

Federal court records also show the company is a defendant in a lawsuit filed by a Guatemalan mother alleging Loyal Source staff and US authorities failed to provide proper medical care to her 14-month-old daughter after she contracted the flu in US custody in 2019. The child spent months in intensive care and suffered long-term cognitive and physical impairment, according to the lawsuit.

Loyal Source did not respond to emails and calls, and the company has not spoken publicly about Reyes Alvarez’s death. Its website does not list a media or communications contact. Attorneys representing Loyal Source in the 2019 case did not respond to inquiries.

CBP’s current contract dispute with Loyal Source, which has not been previously reported, adds strain to the government’s chronic struggle to provide medical care for the hundreds of thousands of children crossing into the United States each year alone or with their families.

Loyal Source and two other companies filed protests about the selection process after CBP tried to hire one of their competitors last September. CBP amended its requirements in response, but Loyal Source filed additional protests.

The Government Accountability Office, the federal entity that arbitrates federal contracting disputes, denied Loyal Source’s protests in March, saying CBP “acted reasonably and within its discretion.”

CBP officials familiar with Loyal Source’s operations said the company’s staff has often been stretched thin, shuttling back and forth between border facilities to cover vacancies.

Many of the border communities where CBP operates are in rural areas with limited medical care, and providers in those areas say hiring and retaining doctors, nurses, and other staff is a significant challenge. Large swings in the number of monthly border crossings can be a burden for government contractors who may not be able to hire quickly enough to keep pace.

The death of Reyes Alvarez has exposed deficiencies in CBP care that were largely glossed over during the pandemic, when most migrant families were quickly released from custody or expelled to Mexico in a matter of hours, according to experts familiar with migrant medical services.

Illegal crossings along the southern border rose 33 percent from June to July, from 99,539 to 132,652, according to the latest CBP enforcement data. Almost half of the migrants taken into CBP custody last month were parents with children arriving as part of a family group — the highest share since 2019.

Paul Wise, a Stanford University pediatrician appointed by the federal court system to monitor medical care for underage migrants, called the death of Reyes Alvarez “clearly preventable” in a July 18 report to the US District Court in California that oversees the care of minors in US immigration custody.

Wise wrote that the child’s death raises “profound concerns regarding not only the direct care she received but also the custodial and medical systems that failed to prevent [Reyes Alvarez’s] clinical deterioration and death.”

Wise did not respond to requests for comment.

Born in Panama to Honduran parents, Reyes Alvarez was diagnosed with influenza after being in US custody for five days and transferred to a Border Patrol station used as a medical isolation ward, according to CBP records and federal court filings.

An autopsy of Reyes Alvarez showed the child’s lungs had filled with fluid on the day she lost consciousness and died. Mabel Alvarez Benedicks, the girl’s mother, told reporters her daughter had cried and begged for her life as she grew sicker and Loyal Source medical staff refused more advanced care.

“Only after [Reyes Alvarez] lost consciousness and suffered an apparent cardiac arrest was an ambulance called,” Wise wrote in his report to the federal court system.

CBP responded to the child’s death by opening an investigation, barring several Loyal Source staff from border facilities, and launching a review of CBP’s own medical care practices and record-keeping. In June, the Department of Homeland Security removed CBP’s top medical officer, David Tarantino, who was responsible for overseeing the Loyal Source contract.