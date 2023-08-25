Jeffrey Clark, former Justice Department official, booked in Trump Georgia case

Jeffrey Clark, the former high-ranking Justice Department official criminally charged in Georgia in connection with efforts to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss in that state, was booked at the Fulton County Jail on Friday, hours after the former president’s dramatic booking at the same Atlanta facility.
With Clark’s surrender, only two of the 19 defendants in the state election interference case — publicist Trevian Kutti and Stephen Cliffgard Lee, an Illinois pastor — had yet to turn themselves in as of Friday morning.
The office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has given the defendants a deadline of noon Friday to turn themselves in. After that, arrest warrants for outstanding defendants will be put into effect.
Clark, a former assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s civil division, was released on a $100,000 bond. In addition to the state racketeering charge, he faces a felony charge of criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings, based on a letter he wanted to send in December 2020 to state officials in Georgia that falsely claimed that the Justice Department had “identified significant concerns” that would affect the state’s election results.
Clark is one of a number of defendants seeking to have his case shifted to federal court. This week, U.S. District Court Judge Steve Jones rejected efforts by Clark and another defendant, Mark Meadows, Trump’s former White House chief of staff, to prevent them from being booked at the county jail while they were seeking removal of their cases to federal court.