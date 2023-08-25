Jeffrey Clark, former Justice Department official, booked in Trump Georgia case

Jeffrey Clark, the former high-ranking Justice Department official criminally charged in Georgia in connection with efforts to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss in that state, was booked at the Fulton County Jail on Friday, hours after the former president’s dramatic booking at the same Atlanta facility.

With Clark’s surrender, only two of the 19 defendants in the state election interference case — publicist Trevian Kutti and Stephen Cliffgard Lee, an Illinois pastor — had yet to turn themselves in as of Friday morning.

The office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has given the defendants a deadline of noon Friday to turn themselves in. After that, arrest warrants for outstanding defendants will be put into effect.