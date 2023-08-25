Windham Rotunda, WWE’s Bray Wyatt, dead at 36

"Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time," Levesque said.

Levesque wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he had received a call from Rotunda's father, Mike, earlier Thursday to inform him that the WWE superstar had "unexpectedly passed."

Windham Rotunda, who was known to professional wrestling fans around the world as Bray Wyatt in World Wrestling Entertainment, died on Thursday at the age of 36, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque said on social media.

No cause of death has been given as of Thursday night, and a WWE spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Wrestling journalists had previously reported this month that Rotunda was facing what was described as a "life-threatening" illness.

After wrestling under several different ring names, Rotunda became a mainstay in WWE between 2012 and 2021 as Bray Wyatt, a villainous cult leader who found an immediate following in world of pro wrestling. Rotunda's career hit new heights in 2019 when he returned as "The Fiend," a demon clown who captivated audiences. During that time, he won multiple championships, including reigns as WWE champion and WWE Universal champion.

He was released from the company in 2021, but returned in 2022. Rotunda competed at the Royal Rumble event in January, but had been on hiatus for most of this year.

Rotunda is survived by his fiancée, Joseann Offerman, and their two children, as well as two children from a previous marriage.

His unexpected death was met with sadness and shock from fans and former and current wrestling, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who said he was "heartbroken" over the news.

"Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe," he wrote on X. "Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling."

Rotunda's death is the latest crushing blow to pro wrestling fans after Terry Funk died at the age of 79 on Wednesday.

In one of his last news conferences earlier this year, Rotunda expressed his love for the millions of fans, no matter if they booed or cheered him.

“I’ve always kind of prided myself on the fact that I’ve been willing to take risks and do things that no one has ever done. Because, in my opinion, if you’re not willing to do that, what are you doing here?” he said. “It’s about leaving a legacy for me, and I would do pretty much anything, especially if no one has ever done it before. Because I know that people will notice, and it’s fun for me.”