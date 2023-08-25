Not so much a Jones Act problem as a US maritime opportunity

Re “Maui relief effort shouldn’t be hampered by a century-old law” (Editorial, Aug. 22): I find it disheartening that the first reaction to a crisis is to sideline American companies and workers in favor of foreign shippers. I am a native Hawaiian and a resident of Honolulu, and I take issue with several assertions your editorial makes regarding capacity and cost related to the unthinkable tragedy in Maui. There have been no delays or interruptions of service to Hawaii; there has been more than enough capacity on American maritime vessels as governed by the Jones Act; American carriers promptly added vessels to fully service the needs of the Federal Emergency Management Agency; relief cargo has been moving gratis or at discounted rates; and there is no restriction on foreign carriers shipping to Hawaii from foreign ports.

Your editorial raises additional concern that the Jones Act hampers offshore wind development. Offshore wind presents a tremendous opportunity not only to generate clean American energy but also to grow American shipbuilding capacity, which you agree would be a “nice thing to have.” What better opportunity than to meet an American market demand where such demand did not previously exist?