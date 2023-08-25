Not so much a Jones Act problem as a US maritime opportunity

Re “Maui relief effort shouldn’t be hampered by a century-old law” (Editorial, Aug. 22): I find it disheartening that the first reaction to a crisis is to sideline American companies and workers in favor of foreign shippers. I am a native Hawaiian and a resident of Honolulu, and I take issue with several assertions your editorial makes regarding capacity and cost related to the unthinkable tragedy in Maui. There have been no delays or interruptions of service to Hawaii; there has been more than enough capacity on American maritime vessels as governed by the Jones Act; American carriers promptly added vessels to fully service the needs of the Federal Emergency Management Agency; relief cargo has been moving gratis or at discounted rates; and there is no restriction on foreign carriers shipping to Hawaii from foreign ports.
Your editorial raises additional concern that the Jones Act hampers offshore wind development. Offshore wind presents a tremendous opportunity not only to generate clean American energy but also to grow American shipbuilding capacity, which you agree would be a “nice thing to have.” What better opportunity than to meet an American market demand where such demand did not previously exist?
The world is currently competing for 17 wind turbine installation vessels. US shipyards are building a new fleet of vessels that would give offshore wind developers certainty for their investments. The global need for wind turbine installation vessels is not a Jones Act problem; rather, it’s an American maritime opportunity.
Ku’uhaku Park
President
American Maritime Partnership
Washington, D.C.
The writer is also senior vice president, government and community relations, at Matson, a US shipping and navigation services company headquartered in Honolulu.