State’s BabySteps Savings Plan is set for long-term success

The BabySteps Savings Plan, a public-private partnership, was launched in January 2020. It is a $50 seeded account, funded in partnership by the Hildreth Stewart Charitable Foundation and the Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority, for families who sign up for a 529 college savings account for a baby within the child’s first year of life. The beauty of these accounts is that they also deliver important information to families about saving, planning, and avoiding debt. Given that its first two years occurred in the depths of the pandemic, the program has been extraordinarily successful. As the world has reopened, we are able to reach out to families who have experienced barriers to accessing these accounts.

Your recent editorial “Baby bonds don’t help enough lower-income families save for college” (Aug. 11) was misleading and confusing at best. The editorial was wrong to characterize the state’s BabySteps Savings Plan as a baby bonds program.

A Baby Bonds program currently does not exist in Massachusetts, but such a program is under consideration and is evolving in other states, such as Connecticut. It is also being considered on the federal level. It is a program in which government invests a sum of money for a child to use in adulthood for pathways to building assets. These funds can include higher education but the program is not a savings account.

The editorial cites an evaluation by Brandeis University’s Institute for Economic and Racial Equity of low- and moderate-income families’ enrollment in BabySteps. The findings helped my office develop ways to reach this group. This year we launched Community Ambassadors for Gateway Cities, which helps these families enroll and understand the value of saving and planning. We will soon have a pilot with the Department of Transitional Assistance, with up to $120 in additional seed funding exclusively to children receiving SNAP benefits.

BabySteps has been in existence for a mere three years and is succeeding. It makes use of public-private partnerships, which alleviate taxpayer spending; teaches financial literacy; and empowers people to empower themselves at all socioeconomic levels. And, incorporating research such as that of Brandeis, we are working to refine and improve programs, ensuring long-term success.

Deborah B. Goldberg

State treasurer and receiver general

Boston