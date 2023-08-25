Should children be allowed to work?

Child labor is a problematic global phenomenon. According to the United Nations , Africa has the highest number of working children, followed by Asia and the Pacific. I always assumed that poverty was behind child labor. Why else would a minor be working instead of attending school? Of course, it could have been something more pernicious, like child trafficking.

When I was growing up in Mexico, it was common to see children as young as 6 or 7 years old working. In urban cities, they would mostly work in the informal economy, like selling gum on the streets or offering to wash car windshields at traffic lights.

That’s why it’s perplexing that Republican lawmakers across the United States have been leading legislative efforts to undo child labor protections. In Wisconsin, GOP state lawmakers filed a bill last week that would allow minors ages 14 and 15 to work without requiring a youth work permit or parental authorization. Another bill filed earlier in the year in that state would let teen workers as young as 14 serve alcohol in bars and restaurants.

Meanwhile, in Arkansas, Republican Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed the Youth Hiring Act of 2023 in March, which eliminates a requirement that the state verify the age of minors under 16 before they can work. Sanders called that rule “burdensome and obsolete,” according to press reports.

But there’s more: A proposal introduced this year in Minnesota would let teens as young as 16 work on construction sites; in Iowa, a bill would eliminate restrictions on hazardous work, such as letting 14-year-olds work in meat coolers and industrial laundries, according to a review by the Economic Policy Institute.

To be sure, there is a distinction between a 15-year-old and a 7-year-old in the workplace. Youth work can be empowering and a “path to greater prosperity,” as some have argued. But it cannot come at the expense of necessary oversight; youth labor works as long as there are strict safeguards. For instance, eliminating requirements for age verification opens the door to fraud.

Indeed, nationwide efforts to roll back child labor protections are dangerous. And they’re even more concerning when considering the context. According to the Economic Policy Institute report, the connection between child labor and our country’s dysfunctional immigration system cannot be ignored. Nor can the prevailing labor shortage.

But the solution to a tight labor market isn’t to allow younger people to work additional hours and in dangerous occupations. Plus, there have been troubling media reports detailing widespread child labor violations in many industries, which can lead to accidents or tragedies that could have very well been prevented.

Take The New York Times’ expose on migrant child labor written by reporter Hannah Dreier in February. “These workers are part of a new economy of exploitation: Migrant children, who have been coming into the United States without their parents in record numbers, are ending up in some of the most punishing jobs in the country,” wrote Dreier. Her investigation dug up so many appalling stories that it prompted the federal government to create a task force to crack down on migrant child workers.

It’s also happening in our own backyard, as my Globe colleague Katie Johnston documented. She wrote that “migrant children are processing fish in New Bedford, roofing houses in the Boston suburbs, toiling deep into the night in greenhouses in Central Massachusetts, and working in restaurant kitchens everywhere.” Johnston reported that the number of children with illegal jobs nationwide has almost quadrupled in seven years.

In Massachusetts, teens between the ages of 14 and 18 can work under strict regulations that severely limit the types of jobs that they can perform and their work hours. Minors under 14 generally are not allowed to work, but there are few exceptions, such as kids working in entertainment, that require a special permit.

In 2014, through a constitutional amendment, Mexico updated its child labor laws to raise the minimum working age to 15 from 14. Still, national statistics showed that in 2019 about 3.3 million children aged 5 to 17 worked in Mexico, or nearly 12 percent of the population in that age bracket.

The Mexico example provides an extreme look into what could happen when there is no oversight or enforcement of child labor laws. While we may never be Mexico, the comparison still serves as an illustration as to why those protections are needed in the first place.

Marcela García is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her @marcela_elisa and on Instagram @marcela_elisa.