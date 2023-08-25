With crisis at Mass. and Cass, officials can’t only plan for tomorrow

This is not the fault of a single bad policy; it’s the result of years of neglect from city and state lawmakers who have failed to provide sufficient funding for housing and critical services, including treatment centers for people struggling with substance use disorder.

Anyone who’s been around the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard has seen what a public policy failure looks like. Here, the region’s drug addiction and homelessness crises are in full, inhumane display: Hundreds of people have resorted to propping up tents in lieu of safe and stable shelter; overdoses in the area have become routine; and reports of violence and human trafficking have been on the rise . Despite a variety of efforts from law enforcement, city outreach workers, and nonprofits, Mass. and Cass has become a de facto permanent encampment and open-air drug market that has now spanned the tenures of multiple mayors and governors.

That’s not to say that the city and the state haven’t tried to be proactive. To the contrary, they have expanded homeless shelters and have made valiant efforts to connect people at Mass. and Cass with assistance services to help them find treatment and more permanent housing. As this editorial board wrote last week, the Wu administration’s housing-first approach has been valuable. But that work has, evidently, also been insufficient.

While officials have been eyeing long-term solutions — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, for example, recently outlined her vision for rehabilitating the Long Island shelter and treatment facility, and Governor Maura Healey has made plans to develop a recovery campus at the Shattuck Hospital site — those will not solve anything anytime soon, and they do not provide a roadmap for alleviating today’s problems at Mass. and Cass. The Long Island and Shattuck proposals will take years to complete. And it’s become clear that nobody — not residents of the surrounding area, not service providers, not the people living at Mass. and Cass themselves — can wait that long.

There’s no easy solution. But by mostly focusing their rhetoric on long-term solutions, lawmakers have created a vacuum of ideas for initiatives that could provide a meaningful, near-term remedy. That’s why a coalition of neighborhood and business groups has begun pushing for a temporary fix: staging a recovery campus at Widett Circle, the former warehouse and food distribution site recently purchased by the MBTA, just across the highway from Mass. and Cass.

Companies in the Newmarket Business Improvement District and the South End Forum, a neighborhood group, released their Widett Circle proposal last week, and have met with both Wu’s and Healey’s offices to discuss the plan. Neither office has publicly stated whether they support or oppose the idea.

On the surface, the plan seems like it might just be an effort to sweep the problem under the rug: Widett Circle is separated from nearby neighborhoods by what is effectively a highway moat. But Steve Fox, who leads the South End Forum, and Sue Sullivan, who heads the Newmarket Business Improvement District, have been thoughtfully trying to figure out a short-term solution for years, originally proposing to use the Shattuck as the site of their plan. Now, they think Widett Circle can serve as the bridge between the present and the longer-term solutions that the city and state are working on.

There are many reasons to think this plan won’t work. The MBTA, for one, is in the planning phase of turning the circle into a rail yard, the landscape is unforgiving (a concrete wasteland surrounded by loud cars and trains), and access to the area is limited to one road. But Fox told the editorial board that the limited access works to their advantage, because they can monitor who’s coming in and out and make sure that weapons are kept off the site. The recovery campus would prop up temporary, quick-to-build cabins that provide shelter and clinical services to people who need it. And it would consist of five zones, each serving people in different phases of the recovery process.

At this point, it’s hard to say whether the Widett Circle plan, however well-intentioned, would be a successful temporary approach to the problem. But the fact that it exists underscores the dearth of ideas coming from state and city officials for near-term fixes. Its backers are performing a public service just by drawing attention to the need for solutions whose timetables can be measured in weeks and months, not years.

On Friday, the mayor will host a press conference to announce her plans to address the current worsening conditions at Mass. and Cass and will focus on the rise of violence and crime in the area. She is planning an ordinance to increase law enforcement presence and ban encampments. But scaling up policing without simultaneously providing sufficient shelter and treatment access is a risky strategy that is unlikely to succeed on its own, as past attempts in both Boston and other cities have shown. The city and state need to find a solution on the magnitude of the Widett Circle plan.

To be sure, the crisis at Mass. and Cass can’t be fixed overnight, and lawmakers can’t be held to unrealistic expectations when it come to seeing results. But neither the city nor the state should get complacent with the status quo because they have long-term plans in the works. Planning for tomorrow’s challenges is good, but today’s require attention, too.

