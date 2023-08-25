Bailey Zappe starts in Tennessee, likely meaning Mac Jones in Patriots season opener

Jones ended up making one preseason start this summer. He went 6-for-9 for 52 yards, finishing with 18 snaps last week against the Packers, who sacked him twice.

Second-year signal-caller Bailey Zappe got the call at quarterback against Tennessee. It was the second preseason start of the summer for Zappe, who also faced the Texans in the first game.

NASHVILLE — Mac Jones didn’t start in Friday’s preseason finale against the Titans, likely paving the way for him to start the regular season against the Eagles on Sept. 10.

In addition to Jones, other notables who dressed but sat at the start of the game included cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who suffered a lower-body injury at the end of practice Wednesday, as well as defensive lineman Keion White (who was limited this week in practice) and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Wide receivers Tyquan Thornton and Demario Douglas, running back Ty Montgomery, cornerbacks Isaiah Bolden and Jonathan Jones, offensive linemen Mike Onwenu and Atonio Mafi, tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki, and special teamer Matthew Slater were among those not spotted in uniform before the game.

Meanwhile, linebacker Marte Mapu was among those making their preseason debuts for New England.

Moving parts aplenty

When are final cuts not really final?

The NFL’s cutdown day is Tuesday. Each team needs to be down to a 53-man roster by 4 p.m., and Friday night’s preseason game against the Titans offered several players one last shot at making their case for a spot.

But if a player discovers he’s still on a roster at 4:01 p.m., he still can’t afford to get comfortable. Many times, that’s only the first part of the process that is the NFL equivalent of “Survivor.” Making your way through a flurry of transactions is the next step, one that can be treacherous for those at the back end of the depth chart.

In 2020, the Patriots made 12 transactions between cutdown day and the opener, not including the initial creation of the practice squad. In 2013, they made 15 moves (again, not counting the creation of the practice squad) between final cuts and the start of the regular season.

While the landscape is different in 2023 — this year, the league trimmed the total number of cutdowns from three to one, which means more than 1,000 players will hit the open market on one day — it’s important for players and agents to guard against complacency.

If a player they covet who is on another roster is released, they’ll try and sign him. That means someone at the back end of the depth chart could be released, traded, or land on injured reserve as they shuffle personnel in hopes of finding the right mix before the start of the regular season.

Ryan high on Belichick, defense

One former Patriot who is high on New England’s chances this year is Logan Ryan. In an appearance on “Good Morning Football,” the ex-defensive back said “you can never sleep on the Patriots” when it comes to facing quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers.

“I don’t think the Patriots are going to put a lot of self-hype out there in the offseason. I don’t think that’s Bill Belichick’s way,” Ryan said. “I don’t think they’re ever going to win an offseason in terms of acquisitions. That’s not the Bill Belichick way either. But one thing I know about Bill Belichick is he knows how to play against Aaron Rodgers. We saw that last year when they went to Green Bay and probably were underdogs there. And he knows these quarterbacks in this division really well. He knows these play-callers in that division really well. I don’t think you can ever sleep on the Patriots.

“I don’t know if they have the firepower on paper that some of these other teams do. I don’t know if anyone can pick them, but I think we all know Belichick will outperform expectations. We’ll see what that is, but I believe the AFC East is loaded as a division and one of the toughest as it gets this year.”

