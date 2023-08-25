scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Video

Christopher Gasper: Red Sox refuse to let playoff hopes die

Updated August 25, 2023, 7 minutes ago
Chris Gasper: Red Sox refuse to let playoff hopes die
WATCH: Write or Wrong: Host Chris Gasper says the Sox still have a path to the playoffs despite being left for dead after the trade deadline.

On Friday’s installment of Boston Globe Today, Chris Gasper says that you can’t write off the Red Sox because they still have a pulse, and a path to the playoffs.

Watch the full episode here, or check out individual segments from today’s sports show as well as previous features from the show on the Boston Globe Today web page.

Boston Globe Today airs weekdays at 5 p.m. on NESN, and streams on the NESN 360 app and BostonGlobe.com. The Monday through Thursday shows focus on news and human interest stories, with Fridays devoted to sports.

