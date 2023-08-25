Kicking off the 2023 high school football season with a full slate of Saturday scrimmages

On the eighth day of the 2023 MIAA football preseason, the scrimmage schedule kicks into gear Saturday with 50-plus scrimmages across Eastern Massachusetts. More will follow next week, starting Tuesday.
The regular season starts Thursday, Sept. 7, with seven scheduled games. And with the lack of officials, the Thursday-Friday-Saturday slate will be routine again this fall.
Saturday
Masconomet at Malden Catholic, 8 a.m.
Boston Latin at TechBoston, 9 a.m.
Dartmouth at Somerset-Berkley, 9 a.m.
Plymouth South at Bridgewater-Raynham, 9 a.m.
Plymouth North at Middleborough, 9 a.m.
Lawrence at Londonderry, 9 a.m.
Stoughton at Taunton, 9:30 a.m.
Bristol-Plymouth at Bourne, 9:30 a.m.
Sharon at Medfield, 9:30 a.m.
Advertisement
Medford at Arlington Catholic, 10 a.m.
Whittier at Triton, 10 a.m.
Essex Tech at Watertown, 10 a.m.
Dedham at Walpole, 10 a.m.
East Bridgewater at Whitman-Hanson, 10 a.m.
Hanover at Silver Lake, 10 a.m.
Melrose at Billerica, 10 a.m.
Wakefield at Pentucket, 10 a.m.
Archbishop Williams at Latin Academy, 10 a.m.
Haverhill at North Andover, 10 a.m.
Beverly at Winthrop, 10 a.m.
Diman at Fairhaven, 10 a.m.
St. Mary’s at North Quincy, 10 a.m.
Nashoba at Concord-Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Shawsheen at Chelmsford, 10 a.m.
Oliver Ames at Braintree, 10 a.m.
Grafton at Foxborough, 10 a.m.
Duxbury at Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Ashland at Franklin, 10 a.m.
Martha’s Vineyard at South Shore Voke, 10 a.m.
Mashpee at West Bridgewater, 10 a.m.
Greater New Bedford at Durfee, 10:30 am
New Bedford at Bishop Stang, 10:45 a.m.
Methuen at Attleboro, 11 a.m.
Catholic Memorial at Leominster, 11 a.m.
Milford at Bishop Feehan, 1 p.m.
Holliston at Natick, 1 p.m.
Woburn at Danvers, 1 p.m.
Monomoy at Nauset, 1:30 p.m.
Old Rochester at Barnstable, 1:45 p.m.
Tyngsborough at Lowell, 2 p.m.
Newton South at Needham, 2 p.m.
Xaverian at Andover, 2 p.m.
Lynnfield at Peabody, 2 p.m.
Wilmington at Winchester, 3 p.m.
Advertisement
Waltham at Belmont, 3 p.m.
Brockton at St. John’s Shrewsbury, 3 p.m.
Revere at Burlington, 3 p.m.
Lynn Classical at Reading, 3 p.m.
Brookline at Dover-Sherborn, 3:30 p.m.
Marblehead at Lynn English, 4 p.m.
Milton at Westwood, 4 p.m.
Cohasset at Scituate, 4 p.m.
Lincoln-Sudbury at Newton North, 4 p.m.
North Attleborough at Marshfield, 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Wakefield at Reading, 3 p.m.
Nipmuc at Ashland, 3 p.m.
Dover-Sherborn at Hopkinton, 4 p.m.
Billerica at Wilmington, 4 p.m.
Sandwich at Silver Lake, 4 p.m.
Mansfield at Everett, 4 p.m.
Upper Cape at Mashpee, 4 p.m.
Lynn Classical at Winchester, 4:30 p.m.
Fairhaven at Middleborough, 4:30 p.m.
Lynn Classical at Winchester, 4:30 p.m.
Norwood at Norton, 5 p.m.
Framingham at Taunton, 5 p.m.
Andover at St. John’s Prep, 5 p.m.
Wednesday
Blue Hills at North Quincy, 10 a.m.
Saint John’s Shrewsbury at West Boylston, 3:30 p.m.
Diman at Atlantis Charter, 3:30 p.m.
Dartmouth at Dighton-Rehoboth, 4 p.m.
Waltham at Watertown, 4 p.m.
East Boston at Winthrop, TBD
Thursday
Masconomet at Woburn, 4 p.m.
Randolph at Sharon, 5 p.m.
Oakmont at Billerica, 6 p.m.
South Shore Voc-Tech at Southeastern, 6 p.m.
Holliston at Franklin, 6 p.m.
Winchester at Stoneham, 6 p.m.
Marlborough at Lincoln-Sudbury, 6 p.m.
South Shore Voke at Southeastern, 6 p.m.
Hanover at Weymouth, 7 p.m.
Scituate at Duxbury, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1
North Attleborough at Bridgewater-Raynham, 9 a.m.
Barnstable at Taunton, 10 a.m.
Boston Latin at Somerville, 10 a.m.
Bedford at Triton, 10 a.m.
Dennis-Yarmouth at Plymouth South, 10 a.m.
Concord-Carlisle at Hopkinton, 10 a.m.
Advertisement
Central Cath at Mansfield, 10:30 a.m.
Gloucester at Essex Tech, 11 a.m.
Plymouth North at Canton, 11 a.m.
Lynn Classical at Chelmsford, 11 a.m.
Mashpee at Nauset, 11 a.m.
Pentucket at Whitter, 1230 p.m.
Old Rochester at Bishop Feehan, 1:30 p.m.
Newton North at Newton South, 2 p.m.
Catholic Memorial at Walpole, 3:30 p.m.
Westford at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.
Marshfield at Brockton, 4 p.m.
Everett at Peabody, 4 p.m.
Melrose at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.
Northeast at Revere, 4 p.m.
Dedham at Westwood, 4 p.m.
North Reading at Wakefield, 4 p.m.
Belmont at Acton-Boxborough, 4:30 p.m.
Natick at Shrewsbury, 4:30 p.m.
Quincy at Marblehead, 5 p.m.
Arlington Catholic at Arlington, 5 p.m.
Rockland at Cohasset, 5 p.m.
Methuen at St. John’s Prep, 5 p.m.
Wayland at Newton South, 5 p.m.
Lynn English at Malden Catholic, 5 p.m.
Archbishop Williams at Silver Lake, 5 p.m.
Leominster at Tewksbury, 5 p.m.
Milford at Springfield Central, 5:30 p.m.
Wellesley at Ashland, 5:30 p.m.
Framingham at Wilmington, 5:30 p.m.
Attleboro at Foxborough, 5:30 p.m.
New Bedford at Xaverian, 6 p.m.
Lowell at Burlington, 6 p.m.
Malden at BC High, 6 p.m.
Andover at Reading, 6 p.m.
North Attleborough at Bridgewater-Raynham, 6 p.m.
Seekonk at Dartmouth, 6:30 p.m.
Stoughton at Milton, 7 p.m.
Whitman-Hanson at Oliver Ames, 7 p.m.
Lawrence at Medford, 7 p.m.
Jamboree at Durfee, 7 p.m.
Middleborough at Greater New Bedford, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept 2
Lexington at Cambridge, 10 a.m.
King Philip at Saint John’s Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Somerset-Berkley at Norton, 10 a.m.
Advertisement
Diman at Dighton-Rehoboth, 10 a.m.
Watertown at Beverly, 10 a.m.
East Boston at Hull, 10 a.m.
Latin Academy at Nashoba Valley Tech 10 a.m.