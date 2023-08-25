Led by Carmen Luisi, the Holliston girls’ cross-country team takes aim at a third straight Division 2 state championship

The Holliston girls’ cross country team enters the 2023 season with state title-or-bust expectations, and they are not shying away from the pressure.
The two-time defending Division 2 champions have not lost a meet in three years. They return their top three runners from last year’s title-winning team, including star senior Carmen Luisi, who has won 15 of 17 Massachusetts-based races in her high school career.
The Panthers’ reputation means that every opponent treats their meets as a benchmark, but Luisi and her teammates have learned to embrace their role as the favorites.
“We definitely have a target on our backs,” Luisi said. “But I think one of our main goals this year is to try to use that and turn it into positive energy, and show everybody we work hard and can just use the pressure to help motivate us.”
Coach Jamie Murphy aims to instill a sense of urgency from the opening days of practice, even with their recent success.
“On the first or second day, we always have a conversation that ‘last year was incredible. But that was last year’s team, and this is this year’s team,’” Murphy said. “The veteran runners know that, and they’re still hungry. And I think that feeds down to the younger runners. They all know the expectation is high.”
In addition to Luisi, Holliston returns juniors Maggie Kuchman and Annabelle Lynch, who finished seventh and 13th, respectively, at the state meet last season.
“It definitely helps a lot to have [Kuchman and Lynch],” Luisi said. “You always have someone right there who is pushing you, and if you’re not feeling good on a set, then someone else can take over and lead it and you can just kind of go off of them.”
And while embracing lofty expectations has been a key tenant of Holliston’s success, Murphy also looks to balance welcoming new runners.
During the team’s first practices Thursday and Friday, Murphy has them run together to help create a sense of unity and teamwork. Then, each runner completes a “home course time trial,” which establishes a baseline time to build upon throughout the season.
“It can certainly be intimidating to join a group that’s been as successful as we have been,” Murphy said. “But they’ve kept it really welcoming. It’s nice to see that new runners look to our top three and say, ‘You know what, I may not be them yet. But that’s definitely something I can strive towards.’”
▪ Following a third-place finish at last season’s Division 1 state championship meet, the Newton North boys will be relying on mostly new faces to sustain their success.
The Tigers graduated four of their top five runners, most notably four-year contributor Tyler Tubman. But with 55 runners at practice this week and underclassmen now taking over major roles, coach Lou Pearlman has been encouraged by what he’s seen so far.
“The hope is that pack of five or six [runners] coming back, who are now either juniors or sophomores, they will step into the shoes of the three or four guys that left,” Pearlman said. “I have high hopes, because they have shown a lot of ability. And at the same age, they’re very close to the level of those guys [who recently graduated].”
The lone established returnee is senior captain Gabe Grove, who only competed in two races last season due to an injury he suffered over the summer.
“We expect huge things from him,” Pearlman said “He’s really motivated, especially to make up for the fact that he lost last fall. He’s going to set the tone for us.”
▪ After winning the program’s first state title in 2021, Marshfield girls’ finished 15th at last year’s state championships. But the team still finished second at the 1B divisional meet and defended their Patriot League crown.
“We still return three girls that ran on that winning team two years ago,” said Marshfield coach Dennis Sheppard. “So we definitely return some girls that have the experience and have been there before, and we have a lot of talent.”
The Rams will be led by junior Eleanor Angeles-Whitfield, who will look to build upon her impressive personal-best (18:26.8) in a third-place effort at last year’s divisional meet.
“Eleanor has been on the scene,” Sheppard said. “She’s fresh out of a 5:03 mile from last spring, so she’ll be looking to run with the top girls in the division, and hopefully the following week at all-states as well.”
Defending state champions
DIVISION 1 BOYS — Brookline
DIVISION 1 GIRLS — Brookline
DIVISION 2 BOYS — Wakefield
DIVISION 2 GIRLS — Holliston
DIVISION 3 BOYS — Lenox
DIVISION 3 GIRLS — Weston
Returning Globe All-Scholastics and Honorable Mentions
AS (BOYS) — Paul Bergeron, Jr. (Westford); Kailas Ciatto, Sr. (Brookline); Jack Graffeo, Jr. (Westford); Ryan Leslie, (Sr.) Billerica; Brendan Thomas, Sr. (Oliver Ames); Carsen Valenta, Sr. (Weston).
HM — Thomas Corbett, Sr. (Norwell); Ben Kasen, Sr. (Brookline); Chris Larnard, Sr. (BC High); Eli Merritt, Sr. (Wellesley); Devin Moreau, Sr. (Greater Lowell); Ryan Todisco, Sr. (Andover).
AS (GIRLS) — Abby Beggans, So. (Wellesley); Ava Bullock, Jr. (Barnstable); Alessandra Gavris, Jr. (Weston); Madelyn Germain, Sr. (Norfolk Aggie); Greta Hammer, So. (Needham); Carmen Luisi, Sr. (Holliston); Aoife Shovlin, Jr. (Cambridge); Macey Shriner, Jr. (Plymouth North); Katie Sobieraj, Sr. (Oliver Ames); Charlotte Tuxbury, Jr. (Wellesley); Emily Wedlake, So. (Westford).
HM — Eleanor Angeles-Whitfield, Jr. (Marshfield); Margaret Bowles, Sr. (Dover-Sherborn); Catherine Callahan, Sr. (Acton-Boxborough); Mia Jilani, Sr. (Milton); Maggie Kuchman, Jr. (Holliston); Elizabeth Latham, Sr. (Acton-Boxborough); Madeline Mahoney, Jr. (Nauset); Marri O’Connell, So. (Marblehead); Luna Prochazkova, Jr. (North Andover); Gracie Richard, Jr. (Weymouth); Elyse Srodawa, Jr. (Hopkinton); Emma Tuxbury, So. (Wellesley); Lucia Werner, Sr. (Brookline).