Mookie Betts is living in the present, but he’d like to correct one thing: He never wanted to leave the Red Sox

As a member of the Red Sox, Betts was the most talented player in the room. But he was often guarded with his opinions and content to let others speak on behalf of the team.

But the lasting impression after he took questions for nearly 16 minutes was how comfortable and confident he is in his own skin.

It was jarring at first to see Mookie Betts in the Fenway Park interview room Friday afternoon wearing a Dodger Blue T-shirt while seated in front of a wall adorned with Red Sox logos.

In the four years since he was traded to the Dodgers, Betts has married, become a father of two, and gained comfort in being one of central figures in the game.

At 30, he’s having one of the best seasons of his career, and checking off that first career game at Fenway Park as an opponent was something he was prepared to handle.

“The chapter I’m in right now, I’m enjoying it so much. I love it so much,” Betts said. “I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Betts ticked off a list of on-field moments when asked what his favorite memories were of playing for the Sox: his debut, winning the 2018 World Series, the big hits, and important catches.

But those were incidental to the relationships.

“I think most of it’s the people,” he said. “The people are what I remember the most. The fans, the front office, the players, the [clubhouse attendants], people who park our cars.

“Those are the people I remember the most that made my stay here so enjoyable.”

That wasn’t idle talk. A few minutes after his press conference, Betts was spotted walking arm in arm with assistant general manager Raquel Ferreira in the concourse behind home plate.

They have been close since he was drafted in 2011 and that won’t change. It’s the same for many people with the Sox.

Alex Cora, sitting in the same room a little while later, recalled how Betts stood by him when he was suspended by Major League Baseball in 2020 for his role in the 2017 Astros cheating scandal.

“That’s when I knew who is who around me and he was one of the few who stayed in contact and made sure Alex was doing well and I always will appreciate that,” Cora said.

Cora sees himself as a big brother who will dispense advice when needed. Not that Betts needs it often these days.

“I’m glad that he’s been able to open up and let [outsiders] know who he is as a person,” Cora said.

Cora has always steered clear of questions about why Betts was traded. After all, he wasn’t with the organization at the time. History will judge the deal, probably harshly based on the results so far.

Betts has no ill feelings.

“Not at all, not at all. Nope. It’s business and both sides have to take care of themselves,” he said. “Sometimes it may not be in the best interests of both. I don’t know if it was or it wasn’t . . . Those things, they’re in the past.”

He would even recommend to any free agent that they sign with the Sox. Listen up, Shohei.

“It’s a super-dope place to play. I had the time of my life playing here. I think a lot of people do,” he said. “You know you’ve got to play well. There’s nothing else.

“That’s why I did play well. Because I knew everyday you put the uniform on, you’ve got to play well, no matter what. Or the fans, the people, will let you know. That’s the blessing. That’s the good part. That’s why I enjoyed it.”

What Betts does push back on is the idea — or is it simply the lie? — that he wanted out.

“I don’t know where the narrative came from or how it came about,” Betts said. “But if that’s what makes you sleep at night, cool. That’s not even remotely close to where I was mentally. I thought I would be here, but the negotiations didn’t go the way we planned.”

The crowd at Fenway Park had its say, giving Betts a standing ovation when he came to the plate in the first inning. In the movie version, he would have homered. The reality was he fouled out.

One of the players he was traded for, Alex Verdugo, homered leading off the bottom of the inning.

Betts estimated a group of 30-40 friends and family are in Boston for the series. His wife, Brianna, arrived a few days early to visit some of their favorite spots.

If there’s time, Betts hopes to bring some of his bowling buddies to a local spot to try their hand at candlepins. He may visit one or two of his favorite restaurants.

But Betts also was careful to say this was a business trip. He was happy to see some old friends but he’s a Dodger now. Others can live in the past; he’s over it.

“I’m very happy I am where I am,” Betts said. “I’m very proud of who I am right now.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.